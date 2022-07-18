Stimwave Bankruptcy Accelerates Founder Defamation Action Amidst Broadfin-Kennedy Lewis Takeover and Potential Clawbacks
Founder claims Stimwave management and directors engaged in a widespread campaign of malicious character assassination for over 30 monthsMIAMI, FL, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stimwave Technologies, who filed for bankruptcy in United States Bankruptcy Court District of Delaware last month, Case Number 22-10541 (https://bkdata.com/business-bankruptcies/delaware-delaware/06-15-2022/stimwave-incorporated-10541), stating that the Company is the subject of a DOJ criminal investigation and Attorney General probes allegedly for Medicare fraud, faces a new lawsuit from its founder, inventor and former CEO, Laura Perryman for widespread defamation, slander and libel.
The founder Laura Perryman court documents filed in Delaware Chancery Court case number 2019-1003-SG show that the Stimwave board and management have orchestrated a planned, scorch earth campaign against her to devalue the Company. The Stimwave founder, holding over 100 patents, invented a non-surgical therapy option for chronic pain with a single device implanted through a needle positioned in 2019 to revolutionize the industry with an affordable alternative to help fight the opioid crisis. According to Court filings, in late 2019, after Perryman left the Company and the board, Stimwave lender Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC and the board issued public statements intentionally to damage her reputation, expose her to humiliation, contempt, ridicule and financial distress.
The defamation, slander and libel claims of Ms. Perryman are made against Stimwave CEO Auru Bruneau, Stimwave sales Vice- President Christer Czajkowski, Stimwave COO Reggie Groves, Stimwave CAO, Michelle Doery, Stimwave trainer Jennifer Spruce, Stimwave board members Marc Loev, Jeffrey Goldberg, Paul LaViolette, and former VP Chad Andresen. In addition to publications claiming Ms. Perryman mis-managed and stole property, employees and funds, the group allegedly also posted a website calling Ms. Perryman a "she devil". Ms. Perryman believes they scripted slanderous statements to be released by their 150+ representatives to clinicians, facilities, industry trade organizations, and regulatory agencies around the world and intentionally are mis-marketing the products she invented to encourage excessive billing.
Laura Perryman court documents show that she maintains that all allegations were unfounded and fabricated in order to enable the lender Kennedy Lewis to take control of the management and direction of the Company and devalue the assets. The Stimwave bankruptcy filing contemplates a sale to Broadfin and Kennedy Lewis for only amounts to pay back their alleged loan funds primarily received after Perryman left the Company, an amount less than the annual revenues.
According to court documents filed in Delaware Chancery Court for books and records, case number 2021-0553-SG, Kennedy Lewis is alleged to have strong armed the shareholders into allowing them to take control of the board in late 2019, subsequently heavily controlling the placement of the management and guiding the actions of a three member board executive committee who admitted to having not produced minutes or other corporate records for the last two and half years. The court documents state that the company was run rate profitable and financially strong at the end of 2019 with over $10M in cash on hand. Since that time, according to the court documents, Stimwave has reportedly engaged in Medicare billing fraud and adulterated their IFU for the StimQ PNS product line. Stimwave now claims, that it’s once accessory item, should be reimbursed under a billing code at amounts over $17,000 which could expose clinicians and facilities to clawbacks.
