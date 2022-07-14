DMV Exhibit Returning to the Syracuse Nationals Car Show July 14, 2022 Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Child Seat Inspections and Assistance in Herkimer and Oneida Counties July 14, 2022 Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces…

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DMV EXHIBIT RETURNING TO THE SYRACUSE NATIONALS CAR SHOW

DMV Exhibit Will Be Open from July 15 Through July 17

Staff Available to Help Customers Purchase Custom Plates, Take a Vision Test, and Complete Online Transactions

Real ID Information Available

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced today that it will have an exhibit at the Syracuse Nationals car show from Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17, located in the Center of Progress building.

Attendees can purchase custom license plates and learn about vintage and historical plates; prepare to get a REAL ID or Enhanced ID; renew their vehicle registration; take a vision test, which is needed to renew a driver license; and much more. DMV staff will also assist attendees with a variety of online transactions and will be giving away a limited number of commemorative Syracuse Nationals license plates.

“The Syracuse Nationals is a great event and a perfect opportunity for us to help customers outside of the office and assist them with a wide variety of transactions,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “We encourage attendees to visit our exhibit to learn about New York’s vintage and historic plates and quickly and conveniently take care of their DMV business while they are there.”

The DMV Exhibit will be located in the Center of Progress Building at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 17. Customers can complete more than 70 online transactions, such as renewing or replacing their driver license, or non-driver ID, or ordering a copy of their driving record. Staff will also assist customers with such services as scheduling an office reservation or road test, address changes, and providing information on the online permit test.

Customers can also use the DMV’s REAL ID document guide that explains exactly what documents a customer will need to get a REAL ID or Enhanced ID. The online guide is the easiest way customers can make sure they are prepared to visit the DMV. The document guide creates an individualized checklist of all the documents a customer needs to bring to the DMV, such as a utility bill, marriage certificate, and more. Beginning May 3, 2023, everyone flying in the U.S. will need a REAL ID or another form of federally accepted identification such as a U.S. Passport or Enhanced Driver License.

Finally, the DMV exhibit will feature information about the Excelsior Automotive Technician Task Force, which was formed in April 2019 to address the severe shortage of auto technicians and provide quality career opportunities for New Yorkers. Learn more about the Excelsior Automotive Technician Task Force on our website: https://dmv.ny.gov/autotech.

To learn more about DMV’s vintage and historical plates, visit our website: https://dmv.ny.gov/learn-about-historical-and-vintage-plates .

