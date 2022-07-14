The Kubuntu Focus Team Announces Kubuntu Focus Suite 22.04 LTS
The Kubuntu Focus Team announces the general availability of the Kubuntu Focus Suite (KFS) 22.04 LTS for all existing Focus systems.SAN FRANCISCO, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kubuntu Focus Team announces the general availability of the Kubuntu Focus Suite (KFS) 22.04 LTS for all existing Focus systems. This Suite includes Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, KDE 5.24 LTS, and Focus tools, configurations, and optimizations for Focus hardware. Check out the "Curated Apps" video to see how to install and launch apps while staying focused.
We've worked since late 2021 to migrate to Kubuntu 22.04 and tested all existing models to ensure the hardware and software function as desired. Validated models include the Kubuntu Focus M1, M2 GEN 1 through M2 GEN 4, and the XE GEN 1. We test kernel and driver updates on all models to help ensure they continue to work as expected.
When you are ready to upgrade your Focus system, or if you just want to try KFS on your own VM, please use the clean install guide. Remember to back up your data first! Here are just a few of the many improvements found in KFS 22.04 LTS:
• KDE upgraded from 5.18 to 5.24 LTS
• Disk decrypt dialog looks better and is easier to read
• Sleep and resume work more reliably with USB devices
• Multi-monitor sign-in screens no longer overlap
• Improved hardware optimizations across all models
• Expanded first-run wizard
• Updated system tray GPU widget
• Enhanced power subsystem for Alder Lake
About Kubuntu Focus
Kubuntu Focus takes the guesswork out of system configuration and administration, empowering developers and companies to focus on innovation. Eliminate days or weeks of setup with:
• Carefully selected and tested high-performance systems and components
• Preconfigured and Curated Apps
• Hundreds of UX and hardware optimizations
• Unique and useful Kubuntu Focus Tools
• Frequent improvements through regular package updates
• Unmatched Linux-first support
Write once and deploy with industry-standard Ubuntu® 22.04 LTS and the beautiful KDE Plasma desktop. Learn more at https://kfocus.org.
More Features and Fixes
This is a partial list of features the Focus team has provided for 22.04 support.* Update System Tray GPU Widget * Enable Super-Key Menu Launcher * Improve Virtual Terminal Fonts * Validate Kernels to 5.17.0-xxxx * Improve Decrypt Disk Interface II * Expand Web-Launch App and Repos * Validate MATLAB + Simulink * Create for Slack desktop sign-in * Prevent Login Overlap on Multiple Screens (SDDM) * Create Post-Install Tool * Enhance System Report Tool * Fix Sleep-Resume USB Issue * Incorporate Fan Curves to Power Profiles * Enhance per-model Hardware Config Application * Enhance Web-Launch to Add On-Demand Repositories * Migrate to Drop-File KeyRing * Update GPU Libs Coordinated ML Package * Package QWE CLI Bookmarks * Audit and Update First-Run Wizard * Audit and Update Welcome Guide * Add Quieter Fan Curve Option * Change System Tray GPU Widget Reboot Handler * Add Hi-DPI Support for Desktop Theme Layouts * Refresh JetBrains Integration Support * Upgrade NodeJS to latest LTS * Simplify Sound Configure * Update Quick Help Widget to Latest Plasma * Fix Decrypt Disk Interface Text Overlap * Add ML Libs Support * Add git-cola as Curated App Web-Launch * Enhance, Secure, Expand Curated App Web-Launch * Wrap Zoom to Ensure Correct Start * Update FocusRx for Jammy * Fix Decrypt Throbber Layout * Update Power Config to Brighten Screen on AC * Audit Power Management for Jammy * Update to GPU 510 Driver * Add Support Firefox Snap Web Launch * Add Support for Alder Lake Power Controls * Add Progress or Wait Bars to Wizards
Additional Information
• Questions? Please write sales@kfocus.org or call 844-536-2871
• Press images
• Kubuntu Focus Tools: https://kfocus.org/wf/tools
• ISO download page: https://kfocus.org/try
• Clean install guided solution: https://kfocus.org/wf/reinstall
