We Insure's Rapid National Expansion Continues With New Agency in Dunnellon, Florida
It’s our mission to understand our clients’ needs and to exceed their expectations with superior quality service, products and knowledge.”JACKSONVILLE , FL, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure, an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Grantham Insurance.
A native of the Philippines, Agency Owner Sheila Grantham is an experienced property manager and real estate investor. She chose We Insure because of the superior back-end support and carrier access the company provides.
“We Insure gives my agency access to over 100 carriers, and that’s a win for clients and a win for me as it allows me to provide customers more choice and greater value,” Grantham says. “It’s our mission to understand our clients’ needs and to exceed their expectations with superior quality service, products and knowledge.”
We Insure Chief Franchise Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “We Insure is an attractive independent insurance model because we provide full support in operations, technology and marketing, which allows our franchise partners to focus their time and energy on developing their relationships with customers and growing their book of business.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 180 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
