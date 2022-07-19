Submit Release
We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Agency in West Palm Beach, Florida

having the opportunity to work from anywhere in the world and having support from day one,"
— Maday Tiel
JACKSONVILLE , FL, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Flex Insurance.

Agency Owner Maday Tiel has focused her efforts on the insurance industry for the past six years. Fluent in German, Spanish and Italian, it’s no surprise that among the reasons Tiel chose We Insure were “having the opportunity to work from anywhere in the world and having support from day one,” she says.

Tiel adds that, with We Insure’s behind-the-scenes support, she can now better envision a future for her family, and she takes pride in the opportunity to serve her local community. “Additionally, access to top-rated carriers, a streamlined platform and superior IT infrastructure will help us deliver consistent, honest and quality results for our clients,” she says.

We Insure Chief Franchise Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “We Insure attracts franchise owners from diverse professional backgrounds and industries. We provide full support in operations, technology and marketing, which allows our franchise partners to focus on developing relationships with their customers and build their book of business.”

We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, Founder of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.

We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.

About We Insure

We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 180 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.

Maday Tiel
We Insure Flex Insurance
+1 561-468-2160
You just read:

We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Agency in West Palm Beach, Florida

