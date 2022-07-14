JOB OPENING: REPRESENTATIVE PAYEE INVESTIGATOR

Disability Rights Mississippi has an immediate opening for a full-time (37.5 hours a week) Representative Payee Investigator located in our Jackson office.

AGENCY DESCRIPTION

Disability Rights Mississippi (DRMS) is a statewide nonprofit organization, authorized by federal law, and dedicated to advancing the civil and human rights of persons with disabilities in Mississippi. DRMS’ mission is to promote, protect, and advocate for the legal and human rights of all people with disabilities, and to assist them with full inclusion in home, community, education, and employment.

JOB DESCRIPTION

The Social Security Representative Payee Program at DRMS is charged with conducting reviews to verify that the representative payee is using the benefits on behalf of the beneficiary and is carrying out the representative payee responsibilities and duties correctly in response to allegations or concerns about the performance or the suitability of representative payees. The Investigator will be responsible for monitoring various individual and organizational Social Security Representative Payees to ensure they are meeting their obligation to their Social Security Beneficiary or Beneficiaries. The investigator will also be responsible for developing Corrective Action Plans when deficiencies are identified and educate Representative Payees on the requirements for Representative Payees. The investigator will adhere to strict procedural time-lines for completion and submission of final reports to federal partners.

JOB DUTIES

Conduct site reviews, throughout the state, with Social Security Representative Payees to request, collect, review and analyze financial records and other evidence following strict timelines and site visit procedures. Interviewing Representative Payees, Beneficiaries, Guardians and Third Parties. Monitoring visits can cover all types of Representative Payees from individuals to organizations and large institutional settings.

Review and analyze financial and other types of records.

Write comprehensive reports that detail the monitoring findings and provide conclusions, and recommendations. Recommendations may include referrals to other Mississippi regulatory or investigatory agencies, if necessary.

Develop Corrective Action Plans to assist Representatives Payees correct deficiencies identified during the monitoring review.

Conduct educational trainings for Social Security Representative Payees regarding their responsibilities as a Representative Payee.

Conduct recertification visits for Fee for Service organizations.

Manage caseload in a timely manner, following all Social Security guidelines regarding procedural steps and deadlines.

Submit investigative reports to supervisor for review and approval before final report is submitted.

Maintain knowledge of community resources.

Work with supervisor, other investigators and administrative staff in scheduling, site-visits and reporting duties.

Participate in staff meetings, program meetings, and other meetings as appropriate.

Other duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree (prefer human services field of study)

At least two years of professional experience working with people with disabilities.

Experience reviewing records including medical, financial, legal and business documents.

Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Strong organizational skills and demonstrated history of strong attention to detail and strict adherence to timelines.

Experience in financial reviews is a plus

Knowledge of laws, rights and services as they pertain to individuals with disabilities.

Excellent interpersonal, relationship-building and collaboration skills to be able to work well with individuals inside and outside DRMS.

Ability to analyze complex problems, develop creative solutions and communicate them effectively.

Ability to maintain thorough and complete records.

Ability to work independently with appropriate supervision.

Excellent computer, internet, keyboarding and database skills. All reviews, reports, and time entries are web-based and require computer competence.

Reliable transportation and ability to travel statewide. Extensive instate travel is involved.

DISCLAIMER

This position description serves as a general summary and overview of the major duties and responsibilities of the job. It is not intended to represent the entirety of the job nor is it intended to be all-inclusive. Security background investigation and approval by United States Government is required for this position. Ability to successfully obtain a Level V moderate risk public trust government clearance by the United States Government Office of Personnel Management is required for this position.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Applications must include:

Cover letter indicating your professional and personal motivation for the job, how you meet the minimum qualifications and why you would be a good candidate. Current resume. Names and contact information of three references. Those chosen for an initial interview will be required to submit a writing sample upon request

Materials should be submitted to Disability Rights Mississippi by emailing atomsic@drms.ms or faxing to 601-968-0665. PLEASE NOTE “REP PAYEE” IN MEMO FIELD. Applications received that do not follow the requirements will not be considered. Position will be opened until August 19, 2022.

Salary: $38,000 – 40,000 – depending on experience, excellent benefits.

DRMS is a fair employment practices/equal opportunity/disability accessible employer committed to maintaining a diverse workplace. We value diversity of culture, disability and other life experiences and are an equal opportunity employer by choice. Qualified candidates from diverse personal, cultural, and ethnic backgrounds are encouraged to apply. DRMS complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and is committed to providing reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with disabilities.