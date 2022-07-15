Submit Release
Undervalued NFT Art is Reselling for Millions

Allan Linder’s NFT Art titled Getting There.

The artistic mystery of The Unforgiving City

Collect while you can, this guy's work is going straight up!”
— NFT All-Star
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An undervalued artist sells his own NFT artwork for $85 and the collector promptly relists the piece for $2.8 million.

It seems like every day we hear another story about how an NFT artwork becomes an overnight sensation. An original NFT artwork by American crypto artist Allan Linder was sold to a collector in Canada for 0.03 ETH (roughly $85 USD at that time). The collector promptly relisted it for sale for $2.8 million.

This undervalued artist was new to the market and the value of his own work online. The artist previously sold out several of his crypto art collections but this one was unexpected. The NFT artwork titled "Getting There" was created as part of a series in The Unforgiving City Collection.

The Unforgiving City is an NFT collection based on Allan Linder's original Cityscape paintings.

He combines real-world artwork with digital compositions that fuse texture from painting on canvas with motion animation and digital paint. Some of Linder's work is described as "Living Paintings."

Allan Linder is a multi-disciplined, award-winning artist with 25 years of experience painting, drawing storyboards for film and television, character design, animation, and illustration.

The Artists’ Gallery Chelsea strives to show the best work by emerging and established artists from around the world.

###

Bo Jenkins
The Artists' Gallery Chelsea
+1 929-277-8407
info@theartistsgallerychelsea.org
