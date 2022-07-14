First-Ever Ninja Docuseries To Premiere Friday, July 15th
‘B. Viral Production’ is set to premiere their one-of-a-kind docuseries for ninja lovers, young & oldUNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Becoming the Ultimate Ninja is premiering on Facebook Live this Friday the 15th at 8 pm EST. It’s an exclusive view of the series before it is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
The ninja docuseries will follow the journey of known ninja athletes and fan-favorites such as Isiah Thomas, Jake Murray, Tiana Webberley, Gary Weiland, and Daniel Gil. It also talks with prominent figures in ninja such as Robert Clark - CEO of the UNAA, Ian Adamson - President at World Obstacle, and Geraldo Mercado - Journalist at OCRM. Viewers can learn how these amazing ninja athletes challenge the limits of the human body and mind.
The series will go into the history of ninja as a sport, where it came from, and where it’s going. The sport as we know it has quite a deep history that did not begin with American Ninja Warrior. Fans can join the live event to learn more about the series and also get an exclusive preview of the show. It is a special feast for the ninja fans. It’ll be an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to become a ninja athlete.
Over the years, the course of the sport has progressed from a reality-tv show to a qualified sport with numerous leagues and competitions. Ninja competitions are held across the United States; regional and national championships are held all across the nation. Several acclaimed ninja leagues like National Ninja League and Ultimate Ninja Athletic Association motivate and highlight the sport. These leagues have developed some structure to the competitions and are moving the sport forward.
This is why Becoming the Ultimate Ninja is the first-ever athletic/sports docuseries of its kind. It’s a deeper, more educational look into the heart of ninja as a sport and where it is heading. It was created to be more than just a glamorized competition with big athletes. Judging by the momentum this sport is receiving, the creators aim to make an impact that would last longer and contribute to the love of ninja as a sport.
Filmed during the 2021 UNAA World Series Finals, the docuseries gives a never-before-seen look into what it takes to be a pro ninja athlete.
“We hope to educate people about the sport and why it deserves more recognition. We see a bright future for ninja athletics and anticipate a strong response for the premiere.” - B. Viral team
"Becoming the Ultimate Ninja sheds light on what being a ninja athlete is. How much work they put in every day to accomplish these challenging feats. This is more than a game show on TV; these athletes compete all year round, travel across the country, and wow everywhere they go. 2021 was a large step for the UNAA to bring its competition to the Las Vegas Strip. Every time there is growth there comes a challenge to pull it off and Becoming the Ultimate Ninja pulls the curtains back on what goes on to put the competition together.” - James Toohey, Director
They say competition is at the root of what it means to be human. Viewers can learn about the sport of ninja, the tactics behind obstacle courses, and experience the journey to one of the most intense sports ever known. Find out what it takes to become the Ultimate Ninja with your all-time favorite ninja warriors.
