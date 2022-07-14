Submit Release
JobDiva Sweeps G2 Summer Award Season, Earning Over Two Dozen #1 Wins: With Special Distinction in Enterprise Category

JobDiva’s always been a powerful solution with unique approaches to solving business problems, and now we’re bringing that energy to the user experience as well.”
— Emily Clark, Chief Product Officer
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JobDiva swept the G2 summer award season with rave reviews across the board. JobDiva secured thirteen #1 wins and was named a Leader in Summer 2022, the highest and most comprehensive honor. In addition, the company earned 10 awards in the leadership category and 9 awards in the enterprise category— a sign of its impressive growth and performance in this sector. Enterprise awards include Best Relationship, Best Results, Easiest Set Up, Best Usability, Best Est. ROI, Users Most Likely to Recommend and more.

G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping sixty million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

Each G2 award category has subdivisions where users vote on specific areas of product functionality and experience. The total of these votes earned JobDiva 53 badges across subcategories, a new record for the company’s summer season wins.

Gus Samra, Chief Revenue Officer said: “It’s exciting to celebrate this achievement with our community. We are making great advances in the enterprise sector, and it is satisfying to see users’ stellar endorsement. It’s essential that in serving our clients we anticipate their needs and provide them with forward-thinking solutions. Growing our enterprise sector is part of that goal.”

Emily Clark, Chief Product Officer added: “JobDiva’s always been a powerful solution with unique approaches to solving business problems, and now we’re bringing that energy to the user experience as well. The positive response from our user community to these initiatives has been exciting and inspiring. Our platform can do more than ever before, and at the same time, it's never been easier to use.”

JobDiva is the global leader in Talent Acquisition, Talent Management and Applicant Tracking technology, delivered as an AI-powered SaaS solution to the staffing and recruiting industry. A powerful cloud solution, JobDiva combines a CRM synchronization with all major job boards and VMS providers, BI analytics, a Mobile App, and the largest resume database in the world to deliver staffing solutions with unmatched speed and precision. JobDiva offers more patent-protected features than any other solution on the market.

