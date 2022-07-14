xSELLeration.com Announces Sales Process Engineering with AI
Decode Your Sales process. Most Sales Efforts Are Lost to A No Decision Rather Than to CompetitionRANDOLPH, NH, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- xSELLeration.com today announced the availability of the GUIDE TO DE-CODING YOUR SALES PROCESS. The GUIDE captures 50 years of actual sales and marketing leadership experience in building successful sales processes. The GUIDE leads sales process engineers and sales team leaders to de-code and create a step-by-step sales process that increases the success of their sales teams, speed up new sales representative on-boarding, and lowers sales costs.
“While there is a lot of focus on high level sales ‘funnel building’ technologies like SEO, advertising, email and virtual connections, xSELLeration focuses on the fundamentals and reality of the actual step-by-step sales process a salesperson needs to follow for successful one-on-one selling,” said Michael Radice, author of the GUIDE. “I created this GUIDE because I am always surprised at the lack of underlying knowledge salespersons possess about how successful one-on-one selling really works.” He added.
The xSELLeration process also adds AI. The author also stated that XSELLeration.com combines a structured sales process with state-of-the-art AI technology that allows a salesperson to de-code in advance, the personality traits and values of their targeted prospect derived from an analysis of a single photograph of the prospect, allowing them to approach a prospect on terms they most favorably react to.
The GUIDE is available for purchase at xSELLeration.com.
ABOUT xSELLeration
Headquartered in Randolph, New Hampshire, xSELLeration.com’s vision is to be the power behind the most effective sales processes in B2B selling. Discover more at www.xSELLeration.com. The company also offers sales process engineering summits via a two-hour virtual session.
Mike Radice
xSELLeration.com
+1 512-461-7162
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn