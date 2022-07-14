Tellico Village Public Library Receives Technology Grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Lt. Governor Randy McNally, Representative Lowell Russell and Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented the Tellico Village Public Library with a $17,414 Training Opportunities for the Public, TOP, Grant to increase internet access for their patrons.

“Technology now drives so much of our culture and economy,” said Lt. Gov. McNally. “It is critical that our citizens have access to technology and the opportunity to develop the digital skills that come with its use. I am grateful this money will be spent to ensure the citizens of Tellico Village and Loudon County have continued access to technology at their public libraries.”

"The Tellico Village Public Library provides so many important resources that help our citizens learn and grow together,” said Rep. Russell. “These grants will further our efforts to provide opportunities that better serves the public and improve digital literacy. I appreciate the hard work of our library staff who make it possible.”

TOP Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, and supported by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. TOP Grants are available for public libraries to provide digital literacy training to the public, hotpots, solar charging stations, increase internet access at the library and for the Digital Navigators pilot project.

"Tennesseans across our state rely on their local public libraries to access the digital world, including educational resources, applying for jobs and interacting with their community," said Secretary Hargett. "I appreciate Lt. Gov. McNally and Rep. Russell making this grant possible to help the Tellico Village Public Library meet the technology needs of their patrons."

This year, more than $349,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 50 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.