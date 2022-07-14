White County Public Library Receives Technology Grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Senator Paul Bailey, Representative Paul Sherrell and Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented the White County Public Library with a $9,301 Training Opportunities for the Public, TOP, Grant to provide digital literacy training, hotpots, solar charging stations and improved internet access for their patrons.

“This investment in the White County Public Library will ensure it is able to continue to serve the community with up-to-date technology that enables citizens to access the world of information, further their education, grow their businesses and stay connected,” said Sen. Bailey. “The digital literacy training that will be provided through these funds will benefit many citizens. I appreciate Secretary Hargett for his work administering this grant.”

“The White County Public Library is an important asset to our community that provides residents with access to valuable information that can enrich their lives,” said Rep. Sherrell.

“These funds will help ensure that continues. I congratulate everyone who was involved in securing this grant for the library, and thank Secretary Hargett for his support.”

TOP Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, and supported by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. TOP Grants are available for public libraries to provide digital literacy training to the public, hotpots, solar charging stations, increase internet access at the library and for the Digital Navigators pilot project.

"The White County Public Library is working to increase digital literacy and accessibility with computer training for their patrons, improved internet availability at the library and by offering hot spots and a solar electronic device charging station," said Secretary Hargett. "Thank you to Sen. Bailey and Rep. Sherrell for making this grant possible that helps local libraries provide technology services to their communities."

This year, more than $349,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 50 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.