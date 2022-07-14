EKN Development Breaks Ground on the Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites at Tempe Market Station
EKN Development broke ground on the Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites at Tempe Market Station near ASU, Mayo Clinic, and more.TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EKN Development (EKN), along with our brand partners at Marriott, FKRR Architects, and Porter Brothers Construction, broke ground on the Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites at Tempe Market Station in Arizona. EKN, in conjunction with JLL Capital Markets, secured $24.5 million in construction financing for the project.
EKN Development recently celebrated the start of construction with a groundbreaking ceremony. Ebbie Nakhjavani, Mike Jolly and other members of EKN Development, Jake Bodell of FFKR Architects, Chase Porter of Porter Brothers Construction, Lance Henderson of Marriott, and EKN’s financial partners were all in attendance.
The Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites by Marriott is a dual-branded, 148-key hotel. Among the usual amenities, this project boasts a well-appointed lounge that opens to the pool area and features a floating stage for live music. Just 15 minutes from Phoenix International Airport, the select-service, dual branded hotel is conveniently located near the Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine Center, the Chicago Cubs Training Stadium (Sloan Field), and Arizona State University, placing the Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites in an ideal position to serve the millions of tourists that visit Tempe every year.
“We’ve been eagerly looking forward to starting this project for some time,” says Ebbie Nakhjavani, President and CEO of EKN Development. “As one of few hotels to secure funding in this post-Covid climate, we are proud to join Tempe’s community and provide convenient and comfortable accommodations for visitors.”
The Tempe Market Station Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites is anticipated to open in October 2023.
EKN Development is a real estate development firm, specializing in premier hospitality, retail, mixed-use, and high-density residential developments. EKN is committed to producing the outstanding and visionary spaces of tomorrow that provide unparalleled experiences for guests. The firm differentiates itself in markets across the nation with profound local knowledge, bespoke experiences, and destination-making projects. EKN currently has over 2,300 hotel keys in development, 350 multifamily residential units with associated restaurants and other amenities in development across the United States.
FFKR Architects is a full-service architecture firm. Their talents extend beyond architecture into interior design, landscape architecture and planning, and environmental graphic design. To empower our clients to make decisions with confidence, we employ multiple modes of visualization, from hand sketches to 3D modeling to immersive virtual reality.
Porter Brothers Construction has over 80 years of construction experience as a commercial general contractor. Over these years, they have earned trust and respect from owners, architects, consultants, and subcontractors while establishing an admirable reputation for their work in commercial contracting.
JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients — whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.
