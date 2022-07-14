LiftEngine Introduces LaunchPad A.S.A.P.
A new SaaS platform for customer data management, segmentation, and omnichannel marketing.PEARL RIVER, NEW YORK, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiftEngine has announced the release of the LaunchPad Audience Segmentation & Activation Platform (LaunchPad A.S.A.P.) a new Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. LaunchPad provides marketers with automated customer data management and unlimited access to hundreds of data elements for advanced customer segmentation and campaign activation. Segments can be deployed to one or more connected marketing channels for omnichannel campaigns to increase ROI and response.
“Over the last few years, many clients have shared the challenges they face when growing their businesses. Among these challenges are uncertainty about who their customers are and an overall lack of access to data to create intelligent target audiences,” said Keith Huntoon, President & Co-Founder at LiftEngine. “LaunchPad automates a customer database build, generates 80+ fields of customer data, reports on marketing KPI’s and provides unlimited access to hundreds of data elements for insights and marketing segmentation. All of this is offered at a flat, monthly rate. Importantly, LaunchPad requires little to no IT involvement. We see LaunchPad as a hub to feed data into client marketing automation, outbound omnichannel advertising, and business intelligence platforms. LaunchPad works with your current marketing infrastructure to help you scale your business.”
LiftEngine’s LaunchPad SaaS Platform utilizes its proprietary LiftBase Consumer database to overlay the data needed to better understand your customers and build powerful retention and reactivation audiences. Features and benefits of LaunchPad include.
Standardize – Combine all customer order records into a clean database.
Complement – Fill in data gaps and overlay 500+ fields of addressable data.
Assemble – Create target audiences through segments & curated PowerPacks.
Launch – Deploy audiences to all connected platforms or your vendors.
Explore – Learn what makes your customers unique by segmentation.
LaunchPad is now available, priced at a monthly flat rate dependent on the total size of a client’s customer base. This includes database updates, unlimited access to LiftBase’s data elements, an easy-to-use segmentation platform, and data onboarding. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.LaunchPadasap.com/demo/ today.
About LiftEngine
Since 2005, LiftEngine's primary mission has been to help clients better understand and connect with their most responsive prospects and customers, online or offline. Our expertise is behind the marketing campaigns of 400+ clients.
Behind LiftEngine is LiftBase, our proprietary addressable consumer database. Comprised of 275+ million US consumers, 140+ million US households, and 1,000+ enhanced data elements, LiftBase powers our audience development services and industry-leading products, PortalLink and LaunchPad.
