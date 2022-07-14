Black Education Station Opens Soft Launch to the Public on Monday, July 18th.

Black Education Station (BES) Black Families Need BES

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Education Station (BES) is making inroads to building a new day to instruct Black children aged 0 -10. Starting Monday, July 18th, the burgeoning new station offers limited access to a select viewership. The invitation-only offer is available to those who opt in to become a part of the focus group. With one click on the homepage, members will become a part of history as they sign up to “Join the Revolution.”

This beta phase aims to gain valuable feedback from educators, parents, and homeschool families. In addition, the group will have the opportunity to select from hundreds of episodes of family-friendly schooling focusing on the healthy development of Black people. BES is also seeking ambassadors to promote the cause of providing a resource to educate Black children.

BES Board member Nancy Gilliam sounds the alarm in support of the Black Education Station. “It’s very important for us to take control of what we are allowing our children to learn and what’s being fed to them. This platform allows us to educate our children holistically,” says Gilliam. The streaming platform will bring in Black educators from around the world and African American instructors to teach a curriculum that will enhance the education of young Black children.

BES knows today’s educational system is broken, and they are the resource that is needed to fill the gap. Gilliam adds, “It is crucial for us to step up so that we can assure that our children are getting the education they need.”

With the Beta phase in full swing and the Fall launch around the corner, BES is leading the charge to create a fully immersive experience for subscribers.

For more information, go to www.blackeducationstation.com or info@blackeducationstation.com.