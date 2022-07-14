Berlin Barracks/ DUI; Negligent Operation; DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3004010

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/14/2022 0704 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2 and Towne Hill Road East Montpelier

VIOLATIONS: DUI; Negligent Operation; DLS

ACCUSED: Mikle Koons

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/14/2022 at approximately 0704 hours Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Route 2 near the intersection of Towne Hill Road in East Montpelier. An investigation revealed Koons rear-ended another vehicle on the road. Koons showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Koons had also been operating with a criminally suspended license. Koons was later released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/2022

COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

