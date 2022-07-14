Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ DUI; Negligent Operation; DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3004010

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert                            

STATION: Berlin                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/14/2022 0704 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2 and Towne Hill Road East Montpelier

VIOLATIONS: DUI; Negligent Operation; DLS

 

ACCUSED: Mikle Koons                                               

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/14/2022 at approximately 0704 hours Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Route 2 near the intersection of Towne Hill Road in East Montpelier.  An investigation revealed Koons rear-ended another vehicle on the road.  Koons showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Koons had also been operating with a criminally suspended license. Koons was later released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/2022           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police- Middlesex

1080 US Route 2 Middlesex, VT

(802)229-9191

 

