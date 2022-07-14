Berlin Barracks/ DUI; Negligent Operation; DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22A3004010
DATE/TIME: 07/14/2022 0704 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2 and Towne Hill Road East Montpelier
VIOLATIONS: DUI; Negligent Operation; DLS
ACCUSED: Mikle Koons
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/14/2022 at approximately 0704 hours Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Route 2 near the intersection of Towne Hill Road in East Montpelier. An investigation revealed Koons rear-ended another vehicle on the road. Koons showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Koons had also been operating with a criminally suspended license. Koons was later released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/2022
COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
