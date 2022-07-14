Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 07.07.22

The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.

Proposed Meeting Agenda

Roll Call of Task Force Members Adoption of Meeting Minutes and Meeting Agenda Logistics for Report Writing and Discussions DOEE Public Listening Session Communications Plan Reactions to Proposed Sections of the Draft Report Discuss Outreach and Partnership Opportunities Reports from Subcommittees Question and Answer Session Independent Cost Assessment Update from Michael Porcello Action Items and Future Agenda Items

