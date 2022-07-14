Truck Depot LLC HQ Grand Opening September 10th 2022!
Fairview Oregon Truck Depot HQ LocationFAIRVIEW, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Truck Depot Grand Opening of Corporate HQ Oregon September 2022.
23012 NE Sandy Blvd Fairview, OR 97024
NEWS PROVIDED BY THE TRUCK DEPOT
The Truck Depot, a leading provider of secure semi-truck parking and services facilities, today announced its future corporate headquarters location based at 23012 NE Sandy Blvd Fairview, OR 97024. This new headquarters location will not only house the Oregon-based companies’ corporate offices but will also offer twenty thousand square feet of warehousing and cross-docking space. In addition to the warehouse space and services, this newest of locations will offer one-hundred-three truck paring spaces inside a secured fenced, and monitored five acres serving both long-term and overnight parking. Onsite will also offer customers access to bathrooms and shower services as well as a full-service truck repair shop. The grand opening date for the corporate headquarters facility is earmarked for September 10 th, 2022.
The Truck Depot has been serving independent, and corporate, trucking customers since 2012. With humble beginnings, the truck depot began just one mile east of this new corporate headquarters location. With the motto of “we keep you rolling” the truck depot LLC and its founder, Aurel Davidyan, has grown to fifteen locations current across the nation including Dallas Texas, and St.
Louis Missouri. The Truck Depot has stayed true to its original purpose of offering a safe secure place for truck drivers and their freight to safely and economically get the job done of keeping America running.
CEO, Aurel Davidyan, commented about the future location: “I grew up in the area of Portland/Vancouver and have built many businesses here and across the nation but my heart is always here in this city. I am excited about our Sandy Blvd headquarters and I am looking forward to continuing to serve our Pacific Northwest customers and those all across the United States. The Truck Depot plans to grow more locations eastward across the United States over the next twenty-four months and beyond. The plan is to fund such growth, in order to meet the national demands for tuck parking, by offering private investment into the truck depot since its inception.
Media Richard Greer Tel: 425-577-1855
Investors Aurel Davidyan Tel: 503-583-0018
Richard greer
The Truck Depot LLC
+1 425-577-1855
