Resilient Healthcare CEO Jackleen Samuel Shares Insights as a Speaker at Home Care Innovation + Investment Conference
Resilient’s rise is not surprising given its growth In Texas and the Southwest in general.
I was honored to be invited to speak at this prestigious conference. It truly reflects how far Resilient Healthcare has come in that we are being recognized nationally for the work we are doing”PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackleen Samuel, the CEO of Resilient Healthcare, a Plano-based healthcare organization serving more than a dozen hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and thousands of patients, recently shared her expertise around delivering high acuity care to patients with serious illnesses in their homes with attendees of the Home Care Innovation + Investment Conference in Chicago.
— Jackleen Samuel, the President & CEO of Resilient Healthcare
Samuel presented along with three other panelists on June 21 on the topic of “SNF at Home: Seeking the Path (and Payment) for Higher Acuity Rehab.”
The topic was described as follows: “First it was orthopedics, now payers are steering more complex care home. We’ll discuss early models; reimbursement potential (including Choose Home); the profile of a provider capable of higher acuity rehab; and the SNF at Home growth outlook.”
“I was honored to be invited to speak at this prestigious conference,” said Samuel. “It truly reflects how far Resilient Healthcare has come in that we are being recognized nationally for the work we are doing.”
Resilient’s rise is not surprising given its growth In Texas and the Southwest in general.
In fact, the company recently its partnership with MidCoast Health System (MHS) to launch its Rural Healthcare Initiative, which will bring state-of-the-art tech enabled at-home care to rural communities in Texas.
The development has been featured in McKnight's Long-Term Care News.
Central to that partnership was the fact that Resilient took a leadership role with Medicare to obtain its approval to reimburse MHS for tech enabled care administered with Resilient in the patient’s home.
“This is a monumental occasion for Resilient, our partner hospitals, and the residents in Texas and beyond who will be the recipient of these services,” Samuel said at the time.
MHS was drawn to Resilient because of its extensive experience with other providers in delivering hospital-level medical care in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex as well as its emphasis on cutting edge technology.
McKinsey & Company recently issued a report that suggests that companies like Resilient, which leverage technology and face to face care to deliver hospital care to patients’ homes, are ideally positioned for future trends in the healthcare industry.
McKinsey’s report, entitled “From facility to home: How healthcare could shift by 2025,” projects that “up to $265 billion worth of care services for Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries could shift to the home by 2025,” or 25 percent of the total value for such services.
Resilient “anticipated this trend,” according to its Founder and CEO, Jackleen Samuel
“Those findings are no surprise to us,” Samuel said. “We anticipated this trend, which in turn fueled our partnerships with companies like United Healthcare, HCA, MCS, and others.”
The report details how the pandemic catalyzed “Care at Home,” how patients can benefit from the model, what factors could affect adoption, and how payers and other stakeholders could accelerate potential growth.
“One of the things that resonated with me most about the report was its conclusion that everyone wins with this developing Care at Home trend,” Samuel said. “As McKinsey noted, Care at Home ‘could create value for payers, healthcare facilities and physician groups, Care at Home providers, technology companies, and investors. Most importantly it improves patients’ quality of care and experience.’”
She added that the report’s assertion that the opportunity to expand Care at Home services is with Medicare FFS and MA beneficiaries has served as an impetus “for our growth with multiple hospital partners across Texas.”
Further, “McKinsey pointed to the establishment of ‘partnerships with other providers or technology companies that can provide Care at Home or enabling services (for example, remote monitoring, care management, social supports, or assistance with daily living),’ a factor that we believe will continue to intensify in the near future.”
About Resilient Healthcare
Resilient Healthcare has become the leader in the at-home acute care space. Its LTAC@H™ Program is the first of its kind, in which seriously ill patients have access to an array of hospital-grade healthcare services from the comfort of their homes, both virtually and in-person. Resilient Healthcare began as a vision for a better healthcare delivery system in 2018. Its technology was launched in 2020 with the overarching goal of developing software to convert homes into clinical spaces, coordinate care efficiently, and optimize health risk stratification.
holt hackney
hackney publications
+1 512-632-0854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn