Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,836 in the last 365 days.

State certifies first state record Spanish Hogfish, which is also a world record

MOREHEAD CITY

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified the first state record Spanish Hogfish (Bodianus rufus), which was also certified as the All-Tackle World Record in 2021.

Dr. Robert W. Timson of Southport caught the 2-pound, 11-ounce fish offshore of Frying Pan Tower nearly a year ago, on July 17, 2021.

The fish measured 18 inches total length (from the tip of the snout to the tip of the compressed tail) and had an 11-inch girth. He caught it with a custom CTS rod with an Accurate Valiant 30 reel using crab with 30-pound test Sufix 832 braided line.

While Timson was awarded the International Game Fish Association certification as the All-Tackle World Record in August 2021, he only recently applied for state recognition. The previous certified world record Spanish Hogfish weighed 1 pound and 8 ounces.

Previously, North Carolina did not list a state record Spanish Hogfish, but created the category after Timson applied for the state record.

To establish a state record fish, the fish must be weighed on certified scales at an official North Carolina weigh station, and the angler must submit an application to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries that is then reviewed by staff. The fish must be exceptionally large for North Carolina waters and within a reasonable range of the world record.

For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@ncdenr.gov.

Download a photo of Timson and his fish at https://deq.nc.gov/state-record-spanish-hogfish.

You just read:

State certifies first state record Spanish Hogfish, which is also a world record

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.