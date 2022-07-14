The Truck Depot New Dallas Texas Facility
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Truck Depot Expands Newest Location in Dallas TX with Purchase of Parking Services 365.
Following positive growth for the previous two-years
The Truck Depot, a leading provider of secure semi-truck parking and services facilities, today announced its newest full-service location in Dallas Texas. Located at 11807 C F Hawn Fwy Dallas TX 75253 the most recent location/business acquisition brings the truck depot’s footprint to fifteen locations across the west coast and the Midwest United States. This most recent acquisition allows the truck depot to offer parking for overnight and long-term trucking customers in a safe fully fenced, secured, and monitored facility in the hub of one of the nation’s busiest cities. As is with all truck depot parking facilities they also offer a full service twelve plus bay service and repair shop and up to three hundred parking spaces and parking expansion planned for 2023.
As one of the only single professional “one-stop shop” companies in the US that have been serving the trucking and logistics industry with the best solution to the national truck parking crisis, the truck depot continues to grow across the continental United States from the west coast eastward aggressively.
CEO, Aurel Davidyan, stated “The Truck Depot has been serving our independent and corporate trucking customers since 2012. We believed that Dallas was a very positive growth market that we were not serving. Our newest Dallas location at C F Hawn Fwy will allow the truck depot to give the existing customers that have come to rely on us for a safe and secure place to get rest, service their trucks, comply with hours-of-service DOT regulations, and get back on the road and down to business. We have continued to grow even in the pandemic and have a very aggressive growth plan for 2023 and beyond.”
The Truck Depot plans to grow more locations eastward across the United States over the next twenty-four months and beyond. The plan is to fund such growth, in order to meet the national demands for truck parking, by offering private investment into the truck depot since its inception.
