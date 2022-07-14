NHE a Repeat Honoree in South Carolina Best Places to Work Rankings for 2022
Best Places to Work in SC 2022
Noted property management organization a repeat honoree in competition among all large companies across Palmetto State
We are proud of our commitment to employees, residents, and communities in every community we serve, and credit the team we have built and the culture we have developed for making this possible.”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NHE has been named a repeat honoree on the exclusive list of South Carolina’s Best Places to Work, presented by Best Companies Group and SC BIZ News. The only property management honoree among Large Companies, NHE provides professional association management, conventional and affordable apartment management, and service coordination to communities across the Southeast.
— Taylor Davis, CEO, NHE Inc.
The honor was awarded to a select group of companies across the state, with NHE receiving honors in the Large Company (250+ employees) segment. Final rankings of companies will be announced later this summer. In 2021, the first year NHE had participated in the program, NHE was ranked among the state’s leading Large Companies. Earlier this year, NHE was ranked #4 overall among Large Companies in the Top Workplaces in South Carolina competition.
The survey-and-awards program, now in its 17th year, is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the state of South Carolina, benefiting the state's economy, workforce, and businesses.
A two-part survey is used to determine the Best Places to Work in South Carolina. The first part consists of evaluating each nominee’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consists of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determine the top companies and final rankings.
NHE's more than 50-year history in South Carolina has established deep roots across the Palmetto State and the company's continued investment in the communities it serves reflects that dedication. NHE represents residents in more than 18,000 homes, apartments, and condominiums across 15 states, with many of those located in South Carolina.
NHE’s clients benefit from the expertise, experience and leading-edge technology delivered by a dedicated staff offering diverse services to assure premium performance and value. NHE has implemented numerous initiatives to build a distinctive and strong culture focused on improving homes and lives every day for residents and employees. Across all NHE locations, the company employs more than 300 associates.
“It is particularly meaningful to be honored based upon the inputs of our employees,” said NHE President and CEO Taylor Davis. “We are proud of our commitment to employees, residents, and communities in every South Carolina community we serve, and credit the team we have built and the culture we have developed for making this possible.”
NHE is actively engaged in leadership roles with national and state industry trade associations and government regulatory bodies and holds the prestigious AMO (Accredited Management Organization) designation through the Institute of Real Estate Management.
