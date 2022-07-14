Improved transit, connected communities on the way with Surrey Langley SkyTrain

CANADA, July 14 - Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure –

“With the release of the business plan and confirmation of provincial funding, we are now one step closer to bringing SkyTrain all the way to Langley. Our business plan confirms this major project will be completed two years earlier than expected, helping to transform the way people live, work and play south of the Fraser.”

George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and Responsible for TransLink –

“By investing in the Surrey Langley Skytrain and by working with local governments and TransLink, we’re helping create vibrant communities connecting people to affordable housing, jobs and services they need. This project means less climate pollution, cleaner air, more sustainable and affordable travel options, and better planned and healthier communities.”

Bowinn Ma, Minister of State for Infrastructure –

“We’re making sure this transportation infrastructure investment not only gets people out of their cars, but also incents more livable communities. Surrey Langley SkyTrain will promote smarter, more sustainable growth that will makes it easier for people to get around while reducing our carbon footprint.

John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale–Langley City, on behalf of Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities –

“The Government of Canada committed to investing up to $1.3 billion in the Surrey Langley SkyTrain extension to improve transit access, create jobs and support transit-oriented development south of the Fraser. Today’s announcement represents a significant step forward for this important project. By working together with partners across the country, we are creating stronger, vibrant and more connected communities today and for generations to come.”

Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre –

“The Surrey Langley SkyTrain extension will connect more people to housing, employment, schools and services, and encourage higher-density mixed-use development around SkyTrain stations. Within 10 years, close to 62,000 commuters will benefit daily from this project, which will encourage more people to leave their car behind and use public transit. As a result, the Surrey Langley SkyTrain will also help reduce congestion and travel time, cut emissions and help us tackle climate change.”

Sukh Dhaliwal, Member of Parliament for Surrey–Newton –

“Investing in a modern, efficient public transit project of this size supports business growth and helps residents access the programs and services they rely on every. The Surrey Langley SkyTrain extension will create jobs, open up business opportunities and positively impact our regional economy.”

Ken Hardie, Member of Parliament for Fleetwood–Port Kells –

“The SkyTrain extension will enhance transit service and encourage residents of the Surrey Langley region to choose a greener, more efficient and affordable way to commute. It will help reduce traffic congestion, commute times and air pollution, while keeping pace with the city’s growing population. This investment will create lasting social, economic and environmental benefits for the region.”

Doug McCallum, mayor, City of Surrey –

“The City of Surrey is moving full speed ahead on Surrey-Langley SkyTrain early works, having recently launched Phase 2 of roadworks along Fraser Highway to prepare for the extension. I am thrilled to see the business case has received formal approval and that the project will be completed two years earlier than planned. New rapid transit is long overdue in Surrey. At a time when the environment and global warming are at the forefront and gas prices continue to rise, the need to get people out of their vehicles and into transit has never been greater.

Val van Den Broek, mayor, City of Langley –

“The City of Langley is excited to the Surrey Langley SkyTrain business case approved and the federal and provincial governments seizing the opportunity to invest in communities south of the Fraser. The anticipated SkyTrain will catalyze sustainable, transit-oriented developments, improve housing affordability, encourage actions that address climate change, preserve greenspace and create welcoming public spaces that further enhance our city’s highly walkable and vibrant neighbourhoods.”

Jack Froese, mayor, Township of Langley –

“This is an important milestone for the Surrey Langley Skytrain project and very exciting news for our community members who will benefit from greater access to sustainable and affordable mass transit and the Metro Vancouver SkyTrain system.”

Kevin Quinn, CEO, TransLink –

“The Surrey Langley SkyTrain will transform the region by providing a zero-emission rapid transit option for people travelling to, from and within Surrey and Langley, while helping business and communities flourish. This critical investment for Metro Vancouver is made possible by funding provided by the Mayors’ Council, the Province of British Columbia and the Government of Canada.”

Shirley Samujh-Dayal, board chair, Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association −

“The Surrey Langley SkyTrain is a critical investment that will support the rapidly growing business, academic and residential hub of Surrey’s downtown core. This is an important next step to improve public transit options for people south of the Fraser and will include more co-ordinated city planning to create transit-oriented development.”

Cory Redekop, CEO, Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce −

“It is great to see municipalities working together with the Province and TransLink to improve regional transit connections and focus on more compact, complete communities. The Surrey Langley SkyTrain is an important investment for the Greater Langley area that will provide fast, reliable transportation and expand opportunities for local people and businesses.”