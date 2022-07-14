Leading Private Label Manufacturer Moe’s Group Expands MORE Water USA into 3,000 Stores
Moe’s Group created the design and packaging and helped with trademarkingCAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moe’s Group, a leading manufacturer of private label products, is proud to announce it has expanded the product and brand reach for its client, MORE Water USA, as MORE Oxygenated Alkaline Water and Nano-Hemp Infused Water are now available for sale at 14 airports and more than 3,000 stores across the country.
Moe’s Group offers years of market expertise and has worked with hundreds of major brands and distribution channels. It produces winning products and packaging for its brand partners. For MORE Water USA, the company created the design and packaging and helped the client with trademark procedures. Thanks to the experience of Moe’s Group, MORE Water USA had an easy and fluid entry into the market over the past 16 months.
Another Moe’s brand partner, Mega’s Wellness, has grown from only two SKUs to 36 SKUs in only 12 months and has grossed more than $1 million. It has a massive presence in the hemp and beauty industry and is expanding into other key categories.
“We are here to help you every step of the way,” said CEO and Founder Mohamed Mohamed, who goes by Moe. “The first step of your brand’s success is to contact us and we’ll begin a strategy for you. We don’t succeed until you succeed, so submit an inquiry. Someone from the Moe’s team will reach out to discuss wants and needs for your unique brand. Specialists will put together a free action plan and quote. Then, when you have decided on how you want to present your brand, we will move forward. We take care of all production and manufacturing. As your brand launch partner, we create and deliver exactly what you want – your items with exceptional packaging and product formulations.”
Moe explained, “We have worked with more than 100 famous global brands, offering quality and successful roll-out, and have been rated number one by White Label World Expo in customer satisfaction for four years in a row. As leaders of the industry, on our side, we are dedicated to R&D, offering our customers the latest advancements and products. We will launch your brand with compelling packaging and innovative formulations.”
Moe’s partners with its brand clients and helps achieve marketing milestones with industry-leading products and packaging. The company creates custom formulations and works strategically with new business developers to decided on brand names and image. Once brand names, formulations and packaging are agreed upon, Moe’s oversees quality control and speed-to-market.
Moe’s has produced packaging for Versace, Chanel, 20 4K Skin Care, Sameena and other successful brands.
Moe’s Group has participated in Whitelabel Expo, SBS Global, MagaFm, RollingLoud, OTG Expo, KeheExpo, Sysco Expo and DPI Expo. It has been featured on NBC News, Fox News and more than 400 global media outlets.
For more information, to download the newest catalog and claim your free sample, visit www.moesgroup.org.
###
Media Relations
Moe’s Group
moesgroup2021@gmail.com