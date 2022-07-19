DotCom Magazine Names Boyd Street Ventures an Impact Company of 2022

Boyd Street Ventures Managing Partner James H. Spann, Jr. being interviewed by DotCom Magazine

Unique VC firm targets under-the-radar investments with above-average returns

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Early-stage venture capital firm Boyd Street Ventures recently received the DotCom Magazine Impact Company of the Year Award for the second straight year. The award celebrates shape-shifting entrepreneurs and their privately-owned companies making an impact that benefits their clients while also helping the world become a better place.

“It’s a distinct honor to again be recognized among such a respected group of privately owned companies that are moving the needle on business strategy and making significant impact on the economy,” said James H. Spann, Jr., Managing Partner, Boyd Street Ventures.

Boyd Street Ventures is a one-of-a-kind venture capital firm that focuses its early stage investments on under-the-radar, innovative startups within the University of Oklahoma ecosystem that offer the potential of above-average returns. The University has received the Carnegie Classification’s highest rating for research activity. Led by Mr. Spann, the Founder and an avid alum, and Co-Founder Jeff Moore, the Executive Director of the University’s Ronnie K. Irani Center for the Creation of Economic Wealth, Boyd Street Ventures enjoys exceptionally close exposure to University-related startups and the ability to provide risk-reducing strategic and operational counsel to them through its Venture Studio.

Boyd Street Ventures’ Fund 1 launched in January 2022 and has made four investments to date: Ardley, which reduces the cost of refinances for mortgage servicers; Luna, whose app brings physical therapists to patients’ homes and workplaces; mLogg, which helps solo entrepreneurs and independent contractors organize and maintain business documents for tax preparation; and Bison Underground, whose technology aims to improves crop nutrition and yields by capturing carbon from the air and putting it into the soil.

DotCom Magazine CEO Andy Jacob’s interview of Mr. Spann is available online.

Boyd Street Ventures' investor portal and other information are available on the firm's website.



About Boyd Street Ventures

Boyd Street Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm connecting institutional and other investors to high-growth investment opportunities within the ecosystem of University of Oklahoma, recipient of the Carnegie Classification’s highest rating for research activity. BSV places Pre-Seed, Angel, Seed and Series A investments in the Aerospace & Defense Technology, Energy Technology, FinTech, Life Sciences/BioTech, and Weather Technology sectors. The firm focuses on under-the-radar startups that are less likely to have their prices overbid and overpriced than are startups from East and West Coast universities. This strategy, coupled with its ability to provide strategic and operational counsel to these startups through its Venture Studio, enables BSV to target above-average returns for its investors.

3-minute introductory video on Boyd Street Ventures