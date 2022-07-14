Schwank Backs State Investment in Apprenticeship Program

Reading — July 14, 2022 — Today, Sen. Judy Schwank commended the Wolf Administration for investing $264,980 in a union apprenticeship program that will serve 18 counties, including Berks.

The funding was awarded to the Insulators Local 23 Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee for a program aimed at growing the number of registered apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships in Pennsylvania. The funding was awarded through the PAsmart program, which was created by the Wolf Administration in anticipation of increased employment opportunities within the building and construction trades as a result of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Biden in November 2021.

Sen. Schwank supported Insulators Local 23’s application for funding and other projects that enhance union job training.

“I’ve been fortunate to have multiple great projects that invest in union job training efforts that provide a direct economic boost to Berks County come across my desk over the years. Many areas in the City of Reading and throughout Berks County require redevelopment and the support being given to this program is a meaningful step in the right direction. This demonstrates that Pennsylvania has the foresight needed to make the most of the federal infrastructure dollars that will be headed our way soon. It was an easy decision to support this funding application and I applaud Gov. Wolf for his continued investment in our community.”

