GRAVITY Takes Flight over Grand River Downtown Grand Rapids, MI
The Advanced Manufacturing Expo welcomes GRAVTY to the 2022 line-up. Gravity will take flight over the river Thursday August 11th at 4pm EST. 100% FREE EVENT
The underlying value of Advanced Manufacturing Expo goes well beyond square footage and attendance figures, Visitors and vendors say they really appreciate the personal networking opportunities.”GRAND RAPIDS, MICHAIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizers of the Advanced Manufacturing Expo (AME) say this year’s event scheduled in Grand Rapids August 11th and 12th will be the largest show to date. Thanks to strong response by attendees and exhibitors the AME has quickly become a very affordable way for customers and vendors to discuss the latest technological solutions locally inside the state of Michigan.
The AME is scheduled totake place on Thursday, August 11th from 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM and on Friday, August 12th from 8:00 AM - 2:30 PMat the DeVos Place in Downtown Grand Rapids. Exhibitors have an additional setup day capped off by an enjoyable private reception.
The AME is open to the public with FREE admission and FREE 2hr parking passes are available for the first 2000 attendees.
The Advanced Manufacturing Expo inaugural year was 2015 utilizing roughly 11,000 sq/ft and hosted 70 exhibitors. The founders of the expo and sponsor of the Automation Hall, Industrial Control, wanted to bridge the gap between the east side of Michigan and the west side of Michigan with a truly one of a kind opportunity for Leadership, Networking, Resources and Technology within the manufacturing sector. Now heading into the seventh year, this vision has come to fruition as the AME 2022 will host nearly 250 exhibitors and utilize 160,000 sq/ft of floor space.
“The underlying value of Advanced Manufacturing Expo goes well beyond square footage and attendance figures,” Ermatinger said. He added. “Visitors and vendors say they really appreciate the personal networking opportunities – that’s held true since the first AME we held in Hudsonville five years ago. Executives, engineers and quality personnel have told us how valuable it is to talk face-to-face with experts in their fields to learn how they can improve the bottom lines for their companies.”
The AME was organized with convenience in mind for visitors and exhibitors alike, Ermatinger said. Exhibitors traveling from the Midwest have said that the AME is convenient and affordable since it’s a day and half show versus other week-long shows. The DeVos Place is conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Grand Rapids and we’re covering the cost of parking for the first 2000 attendees for a couple hours.
Ermatinger said he expects attendance for AME 2022 to far exceed last year’s record turnout of visitors. This is in large part to the location, exhibitor participation growth, early attendee activity and GRAVITY’s live flight demonstration over the Grand River. GRAVITY Industries will be attending the AME as their Keynote but will also demonstrate their Jet-Pack flight suit LIVE. At 4:00PM, August 11th, 2022 GRAVITY will take off from Lyon Square and fly over the Grand River between the Gillett and Michigan Street bridges. This will be the first time GRAVITY takes flight in the state of MIchigan!
Gravity Industries designs, builds and flies Jet Suits, pioneering a new era of human flight. The company, which is scaling towards an International Race Series, was founded to challenge perceived boundaries in human aviation and to inspire others to dare to ask “What if?”
Founder and Chief Test Pilot, Richard Browning, leveraged cutting edge technology to reimagine human flight, forging an elegant partnership between mind, body and machine. This vision led to the creation of the world’s first patented Jet Suit.
Bringing in an international sensation like GRAVITY is an indicator of the show's continued growth. However, a large part of the AME’s success has been its partnerships with other show Hall Sponsors: Creston Industrial Sales and Motion Industries.
In 2017, Creston Industrial Sales joined the AME as the sponsor of the Metalworking Hall. The addition of Creston Industrial Sales proved to be a fantastic addition to the AME and one that will continue for some time. The Metalworking Hall is a concentration of companies offering new advancements in cutting tools, coatings, work and tool holding, as well as metal working fluids and inventory management solutions. Last year, Creston Industrial Sales featured new technologies in the metalworking industry and hosted free seminars with experts from the field. Having Creston Industrial Sales as a partner has been a major factor in the expo’s success.
In 2018, Motion Industries joined the AME as the sponsor of the Mechanical Hall. Motion Industries allowed for attendees to be exposed to new developments in maintenance and repair of electrical and industrial automation, hydraulic and pneumatic components, safety items, material handling equipment and other industrial products.
For more information on the show, interested individuals can access the website at www.AdvancedManufacturingExpo.com or contact the AME’s Marketing Manager Joe Teague at info@advancedmanufacturingexpo.com and (616) 299-7610.
