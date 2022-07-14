Vallarta Botanical Garden Wins American Public Gardens Association’s Most Prestigious Award
First Botanical Garden located outside the United States to receive Garden Excellence Award
I want to thank our wonderful colleagues at the American Public Gardens Association for the 2022 Garden Excellence Award, we are truly honored.”PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vallarta Botanical Garden (“VBG”) has been selected as the recipient of the prestigious Garden Excellence Award for 2022. The award, started in 2003 and chosen by peers at the American Public Gardens Association, recognizes Vallarta Botanical Garden’s commitment to the best horticulture and conservation practices. This marks the first time that a public garden outside the U.S. has received this honor. Located just south of Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco, Mexico, the Vallarta Botanical Garden was selected from over 600 top public gardens in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
— Robert Price, Founder and Curator
Accepting the prize from APGA President Casey Sclar, The Vallarta Botanical Garden Founder Bob Price stated “I want to thank our wonderful colleagues at the American Public Gardens Association for the 2022 Garden Excellence Award, we are truly honored. This recognition inspires us to develop new horticultural and educational programs and novel conservation projects in this area of Mexico."
Vallarta Botanical Garden is also looking to increase collaborations among gardens to leverage key skills and knowledge. A shirt video clip below showcases the many ways Vallarta Botanical Garden contributes to the Puerto Vallata community. Highlighting the rich culture of Mexico, this tribute video was shown to the international crowd of Garden leaders at the recent APGA conference in Portland, OR.
Vallarta Botanical Garden Tribute Video
2022 Garden Excellence Award—Presented by American Public Gardens Association
https://youtu.be/Ef3z7OxlLZk
The Vallarta Botanical Garden is situated in one of the most biodiverse ecosystems in Mexico and home to many endangered plant and animal species. Building upon 17 years of conservation leadership, VBG and its established relationships throughout Mexico can move quickly to preserve land. For example, the Garden recently established the world’s first ocelot sanctuary (Santuario de los Ocelotes)--preserving 85 hectares of habitat to protect this endangered cat. (Land Acquisition Program – Vallarta Botanical Garden (vbgardens.org).
About The Vallarta Botanical Garden
The Vallarta Botanical Garden provides an unprecedented opportunity to share the wonder of the vast diversity of Mexico’s unrivaled and unique plant species, including native orchids, with people from around the world. As part of our Conservation in Action Plan, acquired territory will be protected and preserved for future generations. (Current Conservation Efforts – Vallarta Botanical Garden (vbgardens.org) Friends of Vallarta Botanical Garden A/C is a registered 501 (C) (3) and as a nonprofit charitable organization relies on the contributions of our members and donors to sustain this natural sanctuary.
About the Garden Excellence Award
Started in 2003, the Garden Excellence Award is an annual award given to a public garden that exemplifies the highest standards of horticultural practices. Selected by its peers, the award recipient is a public garden that has shown a commitment to supporting and demonstrating best gardening practices. The American Public Gardens Association Awards are the professional horticulture industry’s best showcase for the most influential, thought-provoking individuals and organizations.
