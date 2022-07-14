A Diplomatic Protest on Today’s Chaos
In a dream state anything is possible. It is lucid and fluid and malleable. Dreams can come true. Remain lucid, fluid, and malleable. Be careful. You can’t be shaped into what you don’t want. Say no. Be shaped into what you do want.
All we have is right now and right now and right now. When you layer all the “now’s,” you have the past, evidence of experiences, and life lived.
All we have is right now and right now and right now. When you layer all the "now's," you have the past, evidence of experiences, and life lived. With each layer of today, it buries the moments of the past. What remains is buried chaos, living deeply below the surface of the collective "now's."
— Roxanne Grooms
Roxanne has struggled with her presence and place in this world. Her feeling comfortable is difficult when there is so much to be questioned. She constantly thinks about what the truth is, the purpose, and why things occur as they do. Refuge is found by flushing out those questions in the art. In her own words, Roxanne states, “That puts me in a state of being. I lose track of time. It is not a struggle, but is about making a mark in a world of discovery. Each mark in those slices of time builds the whole, building the past from moments of now, a layer at a time.”
Roxanne’s art is autobiographical, portraying the human condition with diplomacy. It is a cathartic process that gives her grounds for a protest in a safe space to deal with past chaos without portraying grotesque exorcisms of demons. It is between her and the art, a conversation that she chooses to remain sacred.
Many people see imagery in her work, but she fears giving them too much information because it can stifle their ability to see what their mind’s eye(s) wants them to see. Instead, she does not interfere, but lets them feel what they want to feel to make up their own narrative. Roxanne feels she could not elevate that experience with her ramblings so she remains quiet, and lets the art speak for itself.
About Roxanne; She works in mixed media from acrylics, colored pencils, ink, and graphite to actually hand stitching on the canvas. Her paintings are layers upon layers of this media. She puts down and takes away and paints over and wash off the surface over and over until she sees the painting come to life.
Roxanne currently has a work/live loft in Ohio. She completed her fine arts degree with a concentration in drawing and painting from the University of Minnesota. She studied and learned from faculty members; Herman Somberg (from the "Cedar Bar - Franz Kline" days), Victor Caglioti, Tom Rose, Tom Lane, Jody Williams, George Creamer, and Andrew Leicester to name a few. Simultaneously, she pursued Corporate America in the graphic arts realm.
Avaulte is a platform that partners with artists and buyers. We guide Artists with coaching, consultations, and promotional assistance. We advise buyers with customized services through one-on-one consultations and an awareness in art buying. Avaulte offers valuable resources for the development of our artists and innovative ways for our buyers to be expressive with art. With today’s advancements, VR (virtual reality) stages art in your environment, and through visual narration one can “feel” what they see. Immense time has been put into Avaulte to create the best solutions for artists' success. As stated by one of our Artists, the benefit of Avaulte is that it “allows you to move beyond local competition, becoming available to an international audience.”
Avaulte is a leading art platform that benefits Artists with career growth opportunities and Buyers with customized services. Both receive personal experiences that relate & connect with art.
