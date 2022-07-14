Submit Release
News & Events: National Book Festival Full Author Lineup

The 2022 Library of Congress National Book Festival returns to the Washington Convention Center this Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 3, featuring more than 120 authors, poets and writers, and celebrating the festival theme, “Books Bring Us Together.”

Click here for more information.

 

