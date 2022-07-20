Bethlehem Township Dentist Offering Affordable Dental Implants
DICE Dental in Bethlehem Township is revolutionizing cosmetic dentistry by offering high-quality care and industry-low prices.
We have worked with patients from age 20 to 90.”BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, PA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental in Bethlehem Township is revolutionizing cosmetic dentistry in the Lehigh Valley. The practice, which opened in late 2021, offers dental implants for only $750. This low price extends to all patients, whether or not they have insurance.
— Dr. Matthew Lang
A dental implant is a titanium screw that replaces a missing tooth root. When the bone heals, an abutment and crown are added for chewing and smiling capabilities. The treatment has a success rate of over 90%.
“There’s a misconception that dental implants are only for people over a certain age,” explains Dr. Matthew Lang, dentist in Bethlehem. “This isn’t the case. We have worked with patients from age 20 to 90.”
Dental implants can replace one or more missing teeth on the top or bottom arch. Their benefits extend beyond the cosmetics; they also help prevent jawbone shrinkage.
Patients interested in dental implants in Bethlehem from DICE Dental can request a free consultation. Dr. Lang and his team will help patients decide whether they are a candidate for the procedure and also walk through the supplemental procedures available to help improve the treatment’s success.
Other services offered by DICE Dental include extractions, crowns, and dentures in Bethlehem Township. Dentures start at only $499, and dental crowns at only $650. DICE Dental also has locations in Springfield, PA, and Southampton, PA.
To request a free consultation, visit https://dice-dental.com/bethlehem-township/.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, Southampton, and Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice was founded by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
