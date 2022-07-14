Miami Takeover Partners with Local Business and Fills Tourism Gaps in the City of Miami
The traveling Henny & Waffles Brunch and Day Party welcomes Washington, DC-based Miami Takeover for a special themed Sunday Brunch in South Beach.
Miami Takeover's weekend experience aims to support the local South Beach economy by bringing hundreds of travelers from Washington, DC, and surrounding areas for the 14th year this coming weekend. Comprising multiple excursions, nightlife experiences, community service, and networking, the Miami Takeover aims to give back in dollars what the City of Miami gives travelers in extraordinary experiences.
Miami's history as the quintessential town for the top venues, A-List celebrities, and the best entertainment is something people from all over the world have traveled to experience. The Miami Takeover adds to the landscape by bringing the art, music, and culture of the DMV while also introducing travelers to local offerings in the city. In its 14th year, locals and travelers will enjoy 8 curated events at spectacular venues across the city.
Friday, July 15, kicks off with networking and mingling opportunities at the beachfront Royal Palm hotel followed by the Epic-hosted All White party at the Hard Rock café. For the avid competitor or beginner, Saturday offers a beautiful time on the course at Miami Beach Golf Club. Golfers can enjoy the game while participating in contests throughout the day as they fundraise for local Miami charities and end the day at the highly sought-after Pop-Up Pool party at the historic Marseilles hotel.
Giving back continues on Sunday morning with a community beach sweep to support the city and people of Miami in ensuring amazing beach experiences for all. The weekend wraps up with Yacht Wars at Miami Marine Stadium, the Art of Go-Go on wheels honoring the Art, Music, and Culture of Washington, DC, and the first collaboration between the Miami Takeover and AMG Entertainment Group, curators of the nationally acclaimed traveling Henny & Waffles Brunch & Day party. Founded in 2016 by Charles Mbadugha & Kenneth Stanard, the Henny & Waffles Brunch and Day Party has curated an environment that allows young professionals the ability to get together, enjoy themselves, network, and mingle over delicious foods and entertainment.
"An event like the Henny & Waffles Brunch & Day party has provided more than great food, service, and experiences for attendees. They have provided employment for local artists, revenue for venues post many shutdowns due to the pandemic, and a brand that reflects the culture and heart of the city. Our partnership for Sunday's event is a powerful collaboration for our respective cities and a testament to the impact this weekend experience has had over the years in the City of Miami." Wylie Kynard, Co-Founder - Miami Takeover LLC.
Though tourism in post-pandemic Miami has increased, officials in the area acknowledge that gaps remain.
“We still have not seen the big group conventions. We need those as well to say that we are truly back.” David Whitaker, CEO - The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
The Miami Takeover's commitment to the City of Miami is displayed through peaceful events, local partnerships, and the Miami Takeover team's record of service. Through 2022, the Miami Takeover will have accounted for close to 20,000 travelers and event attendees, over $1.2M in direct hotel revenue as well as several thousand hotel stays.
14th Annual Miami Takeover: themiamitakeover.com
About The Miami Takeover LLC
Composed of seasoned travel professionals with a cumulative experience of 40 years in assisting customers in fulfilling their domestic and international travel needs. Team Miami Takeover LLC, is led by Wylie Kynard, Vincent Peden, and Antwoine McCoy. These consummate professionals nurture a global network of premier travel partners, operations experts, and hospitality pros who share a single-minded purpose of providing their patrons safe and memorable travel experiences. Shouting out the One City, One Sound, One Weekend anthem, the company has been known to combine exclusive events, ultra-luxurious beachfront property accommodations along with upscale lifestyle events, peaceful parties, vital networking events, community service initiatives, and top-tier entertainment in its annual signature Miami Takeover event.
