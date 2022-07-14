FlyNava Technologies Partners with Emirates to Enhance the Automation of their Pricing Distribution

DUBAI, UAE, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyNava Technologies has announced that they are working with Emirates to use their pricing decision support system, Jupiter.

The key objective of this partnership is to improve efficiency within Pricing distribution functions. Including automation of these functions to contain costs and to minimize the complexities of filing fares.

Mahesh Shastry, CEO & founder of FlyNava, commented “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey and is a dream come true. The Emirates team has been very creative and supportive throughout the entire process. With their collaboration, we have built a robust product that will be transformative in their pricing distribution decisions. We’re very excited and are looking forward to the future.”

About FlyNava Technologies

FlyNava Technologies is a startup based in Bengaluru, India. Their pricing decision support system is called Jupiter, which is designed to progressively transform the pricing distribution functions of airlines. Jupiter’s architecture is based on the cloud, running multiple algorithms to produce the best possible pricing roll outs with a robust pricing database.

About Emirates

Emirates is an award-winning airline renowned for its industry-leading services in the air and A380 aircraft,both modern and efficient wide body aircraft types which offer the latest on-board comforts. Emirates' global network connects over 130 cities on six continents too, and through, its hub in Dubai. The airline also contributes to vibrant communities as a prominent sponsor of sports and cultural events around the world.