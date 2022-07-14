Tenjaku Gin Launched in the United States
Tenjaku is a gin that takes the name for the skylark, a bird appreciated for a song that is said to represent “pure love”.
Tenjaku Gin has earned 93 points by the New York International Spirits Competition and been awarded the 2022 Japanese Distillery of the Year.
Route to Market introduces this authentic Japanese ginMANHASSET, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenjaku Whisky USA has announced the national launch of Tenjaku Gin. Already available in 40 states, the gin is made with the maceration of over 10 Japanese botanicals including Yuzu, Peach, Green Tea and Japanese pepper which are distilled London Dry style with some of the purest waters from the Mount Fuji basin. The water is extracted from 250 meters below the surface and filtered through porous volcanic rock. It is a craft gin that truly captures the aromas of Japan.
Learn more about the characteristics of Tenjaku Gin at www.TenjakuWhiskyUSA.com/Gin
About Tenjaku:
Tenjaku Gin and Tenjaku Whisky are imported into the United States by MHW, Ltd.in Manhasset, New York and supported by Route to Market, LLC sales agency www.route2mkt.com. Connect with Tenjaku USA on social media; Facebook: @TenjakuUSA, Instagram: @tenjaku_usa and Tenjaku Japanese Whisky USA at LinkedIn. Also visit the website: TenjakuWhiskyUSA.com/Gin
