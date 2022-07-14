EUCAST Successfully Tests Drone Mounted ‘Network in a Box’
New Capabilities Deliver Mobile Communication Networks to Remote Areas
When integrating our technology and incorporating the use of drones, communications once impossible are now easily available and can deploy rapidly.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EUCAST Global, a company with LTE, CBRS, and 5G advanced wireless telecommunication technology announced it successfully tested a first-of-its-kind ‘Network in a Box’ drone. The EUCAST drone solves wireless communication coverage limitation challenges caused by location terrain or remoteness.
— Gary Sumihiro
‘Network in a Box’ (NIB) is a new concept of communication technology in which 4G LTE and 5G core network and base station are installed in one small enclosure. The technology allows the establishment or recovery of urgent communications in the event of emergencies or service interruptions where no communication coverage is available.
EUCAST is a leader in the NIB market. It provides lightweight, small size, and low power consuming products with solid performance and stability. EUCAST NIB products are portable and used in backpacks, automobiles, and ship carrier systems. EUCAST’s NIB products deployed in Korea and Japan are already deployed and generating commercial successes. EUCAST is in discussions to donate its NIB equipment to Ukraine to assist first responders.
EUCAST provides wireless communication systems that allow users to access the internet whenever and wherever they want. Its advanced equipment, comprising base stations, application servers, core network, and network management systems, allows users in remote and underserved communities to access the internet. EUCAST also provides private network solutions for businesses that share confidential information and digital twin capabilities.
“We are pleased that the Network in a Box drone test was a success,” explained Gary Sumihiro, Executive Vice President and member of the EUCAST Global Board of Directors. “EUCAST’s technology for transmitting critical communication in areas missed by the traditional legacy providers is a game changer for businesses and emergency responders and assists in providing digital equity. When integrating our technology and incorporating the use of drones, communications once impossible are now easily available and can deploy rapidly.”
“Communicating in a natural disaster is critical and challenging if telecommunications lines are damaged or wireless networks overwhelmed,” Sumihiro continued. “Drones with EUCAST technology can create an immediate on-demand communications infrastructure for multiple purposes including traffic monitoring, surveillance, crop monitoring, etc.”
In addition to testing, EUCAST Global is working to extend the battery life of drones carrying its technology. EUCAST Global is exploring mobile docking stations, solar, and hydrogen fuel cells.
EUCAST Global is part of the Colorado Smart Cities Alliance and recently announced a partnership with the University of Denver.
About EUCAST Global
EUCAST Global provides end-to-end advanced wireless access solutions including base stations, control servers and gateway, core network, network management systems, and user devices. EUCAST has been a leading force in the advanced wireless access technology marketplace for more than a decade.
Please visit https://eucastglobal.com/.
For more information or to schedule an interview with a Colorado-based EUCAST spokesperson, contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or daniel.rene@kglobal.com. To contact EUCAST Global directly please email contact@eucastglobal.com or globalsales@eucastglobal.com.
