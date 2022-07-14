Submit Release
Aviation Industry’s Engines Community Will Gather in Dublin September 7-8 for Aero-Engines Europe 2022

Aviation Week Network’s Annual Aero-Engines Europe (#AEEUR) will attract the region's industry leaders. attracting industry leaders throughout the region.

As the leading European event dedicated to aero engines, our attendees are looking forward to gathering together to hear from other industry leaders in an intimate setting.”
— Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President, Events, Aviation Week Network
NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Industry’s Engines Community Will Gather in Dublin
September 7-8 for Aero-Engines Europe 2022

Aviation Week Network’s Annual Aero-Engines Europe (#AEEUR), will be held September 7-8 in Dublin, Ireland at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, attracting industry leaders throughout the region. The annual conference and showcase is the largest event in Europe exclusively dedicated to the trends and issues related to the region’s aero engine community, attracting 250+ high level industry representatives from airlines, OEMs, MROs, lessors, suppliers and consultancies.

The conference agenda will feature more than 40 speakers dedicated to a variety of timely topics including:
• Airline Perspective: Hear from the operators for their perspectives on the challenges faced in the next 12 months. Given increasing interest rates and debt load, is there any movement towards asset ownership over leasing? What are their philosophies on engine maintenance strategies; what offerings do they expect from partners?
• Panel Discussions on a variety of issues including Aero Engines in a Global Market; Engine Shop Capacity and Forward Planning; Supply Chain Solutions; Leasing Market Review; and more.
Aero-Engines Europe will also include networking receptions, luncheons, and coffee breaks. The event is free for qualifying airline and lessor representatives. Others can save $200 by registering before July 27. All attendees can register here.

“As the leading European event dedicated to aero engines, our attendees are looking forward to gathering together to hear from other industry leaders and take advantage of the intimate setting and numerous networking opportunities,” said Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “Each year, we attract thought leaders and innovators in the aviation and aerospace industry who exchange ideas and best practices.”

The Aero-Engines Europe Host Sponsor is SES, and Premium Sponsors are Aeroxchange, BeauTech, Engine Leasing Finance, iAero Thrust, and RAMCO.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

# # #

Elizabeth Kelley Grace
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-702-7471
Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net

