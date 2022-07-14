Fernando Lelo de Larrea: What Real Madrid can teach startups
Real Madrid's Champions League #14 demonstrates the value of culture in organizations above individual skills or money.
Startups can learn from this evidence and focus on building a culture of resilience, tenacity, and success in this challenging environment.”KEY BISCAYNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Madrid club rose for the 14th time as the best team in all European leagues by winning the Champions League final by a score of 1-0 against Liverpool.
— Fernando Lelo de Larrea
With a paranormal performance by Thibaut Courtois and a solo shot by Vinícius Junior, Real Madrid was confirmed as the winningest team in the Champions League in Paris.
And the Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti got his fourth "orejona," with which he became the coach who has won most Champions in history.
Real Madrid has always been the club of effort, the fight until the last minute and not giving up a lost ball.
"It is a club with a firmly rooted winning culture. Success is not possible without a winning culture. The winning culture is the secret sauce, the indispensable ingredient in every success story. There is no company or innovative movement that has not embraced this kind of culture of resilience and hunger for success. A culture that any startup must consider," mentions the investor and businessman Fernando Lelo de Larrea.
In just a couple of shots in which Vinícius scored at minute 59 when in a Madrid drop from the right, he reached the area through Federico Valverde, who crossed the ball until Vinícius Junior completed the shot from the left.
Liverpool tried to equalize the score, from the left and right, with filtered passes and services to the area, but the Merengue defense never messed up. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was a star: he notably stopped at least five clear shots from the Reds.
Although Madrid had generated little throughout the match - they made only two shots on goal, to nine for Liverpool.
But the approach, and the failures of Liverpool, were enough to raise a new title.
"I can't believe it. We had a fantastic season, and we did very well. It was a difficult game; we suffered a lot more in the first half. In the end, I think we deserved to win this competition," Anchelotti told BT Sport on the pitch.
"Yesterday at the press conference, I said that when Madrid plays finals, they win them. I was on the right side of history," Courtois told BT Sport.
In the first half, Liverpool was in charge of leading the match, but they did not have the necessary effectiveness to open the scoring.
"We beat some of the best clubs in the world. [Manchester] City and Liverpool were unbelievable this season. They fought to the end in the Premier League, Liverpool won two cups, and they were powerful. We played a great game today. We had a chance, and we scored it."
"A winning culture is an uncomfortable one that demands continuous effort, constantly proving one's worth, and always striving for improvement. It is unpleasant for the organization's members, and it is unpleasant for its leaders, who have to make uncomfortable decisions, often unpopular", mentions the businessman and investor Fernando Lelo de Larrea.
Mia Atkinson
Media Captains
