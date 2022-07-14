Submit Release
Joint Press Release:

SAMOA, July 14 - UNESCO and SROS signed an agreement under the ‘UN Joint Programme on Ecosystem Services Building Forward Better by Safeguarding Natural Capital and Ecosystem’ on 14 July 2022. This agreement is expressly committing the two organizations to the development of research and actions on the protection of endangered aquatic/marine and land plant species. This collaboration is planned to improve our understanding of the function of – and change in – ecosystems and their consequent impact on plant species survival as well as the medicinal value of Samoan flora. This Partnership would support local scientific research that would also inform economic and managerial decision-making around areas of investment for local economic growth.

Joint Press Release:

