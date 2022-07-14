Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market To Reach Valuation Of US$ 18.2 Bn By 2031

Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market

Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global short fiber thermoplastics market. In terms of revenue, the global short fiber thermoplastics market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecast in its report on the global short fiber thermoplastics market.

The global short fiber thermoplastics market is broadly affected by several factors, including usage of short fiber thermoplastics in the transportation industry. The rise in the demand for short fiber thermoplastics in the consumer goods industry is propelling the global short fiber thermoplastics market.

Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Dynamics

Superior physical and mechanical properties of short fiber thermoplastic are expected to the drive the market in the near future. Short fiber thermoplastic composites are being increasingly utilized as engineering materials, as they offer mechanical properties superior to metal assemblies, die castings, and traditional plastic materials. They can also be processed easily through the same fabrication methods such as injection molding. Mechanical properties of these materials depend on a complex combination of several internal variables such as type of matrix, fiber content, fiber-matrix interface, fiber orientation, fiber dimensions, and external variables, i.e. environmental and testing conditions.

The demand for short fiber thermoplastics is also rising, as they can be reshaped by melting. Short fiber thermoplastics are also melt-processable. This helps to carry out repair in the field. Short fiber thermoplastics provide better corrosion resistance, chemical resistance, and better strength to weight ratio as compared to that offered by metals.

Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Prominent Regions

Based on region, the global short fiber thermoplastics market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global short fiber thermoplastics market in 2020. The region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The dominance of Asia Pacific can be attributed to an increase in usage of short fiber thermoplastics in the electrical & electronics sector of emerging economies, including China and India, in the region.

The short fiber thermoplastics market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Larger size of end-use industries in Germany and France is expected to augment the market in the region during the forecast period. The expansion of the consumer goods industry in Europe is anticipated to drive the short fiber thermoplastics market in the region over the next few years.

Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Key Players

The global short fiber thermoplastics market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players. Key players operating in the global short fiber thermoplastics market are BASF SE, Solvay, DuPont, SABIC, DSM, Lanxess, Avient, Celanese Corporation, SGL Carbon, and Victrex plc.

Global Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Segmentation

Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market, by Resin Type

Polypropylene

Polyamide

PBT

PEEK

Others (PET and Others)

Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market, by Reinforcement Type

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market, by End-use

Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Electronics

Others (Construction and Machinery Industry)

