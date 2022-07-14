Insulin Drugs Market Players Adopt Advanced Technology For The Overall Development

Insulin Drugs Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies are investing in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), smart-device integration, and the usage of 3D-printed organs for the development of insulin drugs which is predicted to be one of the key insulin drugs market trends. Adoption of advanced technologies saves time, reduces research and development costs and shapes the insulin drugs market outlook. AI is being used by pharmaceutical companies to read and review scientific articles, summarize them, and analyze large sets of chemical and biological data to identify better drugs dosage. For example, Sanofi, a French pharmaceutical company, uses AI to automate medical literature reviews on type 2 diabetes. With the help of AI, the company reduced the review time from 13 minutes per paper to around one second per paper.

Rising numbers of diabetic cases will continue to be a driver of this market during the forecast period. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2021, 537 million adults aged in between 20-79 are living with diabetes (1 in 10 are suffering with diabetes) and this number is expected to reach about 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Thus, the need for insulin drugs is set to rise steadily during the forecast period. In emerging countries such as India, around 77 million people are diabetic, and this number is expected to rise to 134 million by 2045. In China, by 2045, it is predicted that 174 million people will be diagnosed with diabetes.

The global insulin drugs market size is expected to grow from $28.95 billion in 2021 to $39.37 billion in 2026 at a rate of 6.3%. The global insulin drugs market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2026 and reach $51.97 billion in 2031.

Major players covered in the global insulin drugs industry are Bioton, Wockhardt Ltd., Julphar, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca.

TBRC’s insulin drugs market report is segmented by product type into basal or long-acting insulins, bolus or fast-acting insulins, pre-mixed insulins, intermediate and short acting insulins, by source type into insulin analogs, human insulin, by application into type 2 diabetes, type 1 diabetes, gestational diabetes, by drug classification into branded drugs, generic drugs, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online.

