The Water And Sewage Market Growth Is Radically Affected By The Rapid Diminishing Of Freshwater

The Business Research Company’s Water And Sewage Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapid diminishing of freshwater resources will drive the water and sewage market. The total amount of water on the planet is estimated to be 1,400 million cubic kilometers. However, only 0.003% of this large volume, or around 45000 cubic kilometres, are "fresh water resources" that might be used for drinking, sanitation, agriculture, and industry. However, not all of this water is accessible since during seasonal floods, some of it runs into isolated rivers. And, as both population and temperature continue to rise, the freshwater is under serious strain. Water is difficult to transport over long distances, and human requirements, both for food and industry, are increasing. According to a Nasa-led study, many of the world’s freshwater sources are being drained faster than they are being replenished. Of the world’s major aquifers (gravel and sand-filled underground reservoirs), 21 out of 37 are receding, from India and China to the United States and France. The Ganges Basin in India is depleting, due to population and irrigation demands, by an estimated 6.31 centimeters every year. Hence, the rapid diminishing of freshwater will propel the water and sewage market growth.

The global water and sewage market size is expected to grow from $578.41 billion in 2021 to $852.92 billion in 2026 at a rate of 7.1%. The global water and sewage market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2026 and reach $1,271.20 billion in 2031.

Water and sewage market trends include conventional wastewater treatment plants using advanced technologies to treat micro pollutants. Micro-pollutants are contaminants originating from pharmaceutical residues, household chemicals, personal care products and pesticides. Technologies such as moving bed biofilm reactors (MBBR), ozone-based advanced oxidation, adsorption and powdered activated carbon (PAC) are being used to remove micro-pollutants from wastewater. There has been a growing focus on removing micro-pollutants from wastewater streams in European countries such as Germany and Switzerland.

Major players covered in the global water and sewage industry are Veolia Environment SA, Suez Environnement SA, Engie, Huaneng Power International, Inc., Companhia de Saneamento Basico-Sabesp.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global water and sewage market, accounting for 33.3% of the total in 2021. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the global water and sewage market will be Middle East, and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.8% and 9.2% respectively.

TBRC’s water and sewage market analysis report is segmented by type into water supply and irrigation systems, sewage treatment facilities, steam and air-conditioning supply, by end-users into residential, commercial, industrial, agriculture, by operator into public, private.

Water And Sewage Market 2022 – By Type (Water Supply and Irrigation Systems, Sewage Treatment Facilities, Steam and Air-Conditioning Supply), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Agriculture), By Operator (Public, Private) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a water and sewage market overview, forecast water and sewage market size and growth for the whole market, water and sewage market segments, geographies, water and sewage market trends, water and sewage market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

