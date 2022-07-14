Concentrating Solar Power Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Concentrating Solar Power Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Concentrating Solar Power Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Concentrating Solar Power Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the concentrating solar power market size is expected to grow from $4.74 billion in 2021 to $5.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. As per TBRC’s concentrating solar power market research the market is expected to grow to $8.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.5%. Growing demand for renewable energy is driving the growth of the concentrating solar power market.

Want to learn more on the concentrating solar power market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6410&type=smp

The concentrating solar power market consists of sales of the concentrating solar power (CSP) technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that employ mirrors to focus the sun's energy, which is then used to power traditional steam turbines or engines to generate electricity. Thermal energy concentrated in a CSP plant collects solar radiation using reflecting or transmissive optical elements that focus the radiation to a focal point where it is directly transformed into thermal or electrical energy and is used to deliver heat for industries like water desalination, enhanced oil recovery, food processing, among others.

Global Concentrating Solar Power Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend in the concentrated solar power market. Companies are investing in developing new technologies to increase the energy generation capacity.

Global Concentrating Solar Power Market Segments

The global concentrating solar power market is segmented:

By Technology: Parabolic Trough, Solar Power Tower, Fresnel Reflectors, Dish Stirling

By Capacity: = 50 MW, >50 MW to = 100 MW, >100 MW

By Heat Transfer Fluid: Molten Salt, Water-Based, Oil-Based, Others

By Storage: With Storage, Without Storage

By Application: Utility, EOR, Desalination, Others

By Geography: The global concentrating solar power market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global concentrating solar power market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/concentrating-solar-power-global-market-report

Concentrating Solar Power Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides concentrating solar power global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global concentrating solar power global market, concentrating solar power global market share, concentrating solar global power market segments and geographies, concentrating solar power market trends, concentrating solar power market players, concentrating solar power market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The concentrating solar power global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Concentrating Solar Power Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Abengoa S.A., BrightSource Energy Inc., ACWA Power, Aalborg CSP A/S, SolarReserve, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc, GE Renewable Energy, TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH, Enel Green Power Corporation, Acciona S.A., Frenell GmbH, Suntrace GmbH, Torresol Energy, Trivelli Energia SRL, Grün Leben GmbH, and Soltigua S.r.l.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Solar Inverter Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solar-inverter-global-market-report

Solar Electricity Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solar-electricity-global-market-report

Solar Photovoltaic Panel Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solar-photovoltaic-panel-manufacturing-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/