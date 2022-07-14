Dairy Food Market Players Utilize E-Commerce Platforms To Expand Their Customer Base

Dairy Food Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Dairy Food Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many dairy food manufacturing companies are increasing their customer base both retailers and individual consumers through e-commerce platforms. Dairy food market trends include the increasing use of internet and e-commerce platforms among consumers which facilitates online dairy food products sales and also gives companies access to new markets without heavy investment in distribution channels. For instance, Mother Dairy, an India-based manufacturer of milk and other dairy products tied up with nine e-tailers including Big Basket, Grofers, AskMe Grocery, Sangam Direct, SRS Grocery, Just Buy Live, Grocermax, Orange E-Tokri, and Innerchef for sales of dairy food products to expand company’s presence in e-commerce space and boost its revenue in the country.

According to the dairy food market analysis, the COVID-19 pandemic had boosted the need for people to stay healthy and eat healthier food, many people made changes in their lifestyle. The shifting consciousness has gained a re-emerging interest in healthy eating. Demand for immunity boosting foods has skyrocketed across the world as people seek to bolster themselves against the viral scare. An emerging focus on preventive healthcare is gradually but systematically bringing about a shift in what we eat and the way we eat. Consumers are considering dairy foods as an immunity boost, which manufactures are tapping into by adding ingredients such as probiotics and marketing ( though they have to be really careful with what they claim) added health benefits and this will further drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global dairy food market size reached a value of nearly $0.72 trillion in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% since 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% to nearly $1.01 trillion by 2026. Also, the global dairy food market share is expected to grow to $1.36 trillion in 2031 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Major players covered in the global dairy food industry are Groupe Lactalis S.A., Danone S.A., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Nestle S.A.

TBRC’s dairy food market report is segmented by type into milk and butter, cheese, dry, condensed, and evaporated dairy product, ice cream and frozen dessert, by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, others.

Dairy Food Market 2022 – By Type (Milk And Butter, Cheese, Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Products, Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

