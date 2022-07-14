Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 28% Through 2026

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the autonomous last mile delivery market size is expected to grow from $14.13 billion in 2021 to $17.9 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.8%. As per TBRC’s autonomous last mile delivery market outlook the market is expected to grow to $47.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 27.8%. The growth of the e-commerce industry is expected to propel the growth of the autonomous last-mile delivery market.

The autonomous last-mile delivery market consists of sales of autonomous last-mile delivery solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the last phase of the delivery process when cargo is carried from a transportation hub to its final destination usually through drones or autonomous vehicles. Autonomous last-mile delivery solutions are used by various retailers and logistics companies for heavy, medium, or lightweight cargo to minimize the delivery time and supply-chain costs.

Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Trends

Technological advancements are shaping the autonomous last-mile delivery market. Companies manufacturing autonomous last-mile delivery solutions are investing in advanced technology to provide enhanced products and services to customers.

Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Segments

By Vehicle Type: Aerial Delivery Drone, Ground Delivery Bots, Self-Driving Trucks and Vans

By Solution: Hardware, Software, Service

By Range: Short Range, Long Range

By Application: Logistics, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Retail, Others

By Geography: The global autonomous last mile delivery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides autonomous last mile delivery market overviews, autonomous last mile delivery market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global autonomous last mile delivery market, autonomous last mile delivery global market share, autonomous last mile delivery global market segments and geographies, autonomous last mile delivery global market players, autonomous last mile delivery market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The autonomous last mile delivery global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amazon, DHL International GmbH, DPD Group, Drone Delivery Canada, Flirtey, Flytrex, Marble Robot, Matternet, Savioke, Starship Technologies, Cheetah Logistic Technology, Dronescan, Edronic, Nuro Inc, Unsupervised Inc, Kiwi Campus, Eliport, Skycart, Refraction AI, Robby Technologies, and Udelv Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

