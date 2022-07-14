THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JULY 14, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side) H.R. 7900 – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 (Rep. Smith (WA) – Armed Services) As of tonight, the House has completed debate on H.R. 7900, through Connolly Amendment #495. Today, the House will resume amendment debate, beginning with En Bloc #5. Members should be prepared to offer their amendments at the appropriate time today. A full list of amendments can be found here. Members can track consideration of amendments here. Postponed Amendment Votes (23):

Aguilar Amendment #33

Torres (CA) Amendment #48

Speier Amendment #49

Levin (MI) Amendment #79

Speier Amendment #81

Bipartisan En Bloc #2

Bipartisan En Bloc #3

Bipartisan En Bloc #4

Bowman Amendment #384

Keating Amendment #391

Jayapal Amendment #392

Speier Amendment #395

Pallone/Pappas Amendment #399

Garamendi Amendment #410

Langevin Amendment #426

Schiff Amendment #447

Green (TX) Amendment #448

Schiff/Malinowski Amendment #451

Connolly Amendment #454

Neguse Amendment #455

DeGette Amendment #456

Evans Amendment #461

Connolly Amendment #495

**Members are advised that the House is expected to recess at approximately 10:30 a.m. for 30 minutes to accommodate for the arrival ceremony for Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams as he Lies in Honor. Members are further advised that the House is expected to recess, at approximately 3:15 p.m., to accommodate for the departure ceremony of Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams and the Bipartisan Classified Briefing. The House is expected to reconvene following the conclusion of the briefing, at approximately 4:30 p.m., and take the remaining votes on H.R. 7900. Possible Suspensions (8 votes) H.R. 1934 – Promoting United States International Leadership in 5G Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs) H.Con.Res. 59 – Condemning the October 25, 2021, military coup in Sudan and standing with the people of Sudan (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 720 – Calling for stability and the cessation of violence and condemning ISIS-affiliated terrorist activity in northern Mozambique, including the Cabo Delgado Province, and for other purposes (Rep. Jacobs (CA) – Foreign Affairs) H.Con.Res. 45 – Expressing the sense of Congress regarding the execution-style murders of United States citizens Ylli, Agron, and Mehmet Bytyqi in the Republic of Serbia in July 1999 (Rep. Zeldin – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 892 – Calling on the Government of the Republic of Rwanda to release Paul Rusesabagina on humanitarian grounds (Rep. Castro – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 7337 – Access for Veterans to Records Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 203 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 4020 Broadway Street in Houston, Texas, as the ‘‘Benny C. Martinez Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Garcia (TX) – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 5659 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1961 North C Street in Oxnard, California, as the ‘‘John R. Hatcher III Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Brownley – Oversight and Reform)