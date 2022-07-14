Google’s May 2022 Update for SEO Is Complete
Don't panic. Upgrade yourselves with the algorithms!”BRIGHTON AND HOVE, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a 91.94% market share, Google is the biggest search engine in the world and the greatest decision-maker regarding SEO best practices. As the platform evolves its algorithm to improve the user experience, companies worldwide try to adapt to maintain high rankings on search results.
— Nirali Pandya
At the end of May 2022, Google began rolling out its next big core update to improve search results' overall relevance. The platform's goal, as before, is to make searches quicker and more helpful for everyone. On the 9th of June, the update rollout was completed.
According to the SEO community, the May update may significantly impact the SEO landscape. It is one of the more significant core algorithm updates seen in some time.
The Key Details of The May 25th Broad Core Update
The broad core update from the 25th of May is Google’s first since its last update in November 2021. The algorithm update has the potential to make broad waves. First, it changes how sites can attract ranking and traffic. Subsequently, it directly impacts the revenue businesses that can make through organic visitors.
It takes some weeks to prepare for and assess the impact of any core update, as these often have wide scopes and change gradually. Google rarely provides specific details as to what exactly has changed.
However, in the weeks following the update, many in the SEO community reacted volatilely. Several site owners noted significant downtrends in their traffic. The May 2022 update had a briefer and more intense volatile period thus far. Nonetheless, it's not uncommon to see some volatility after changes roll out.
Impact of FAQ Snippets
FAQ snippets and feature snippets have seen an impact since the may update. For example, Google is now showing more search results with FAQ snippets, from 22% up to 27%. This means FAQs have a larger chance of showing up on search results, encouraging site owners to include FAQs and concise answers on their web pages.
FAQ adds expertise and credibility to websites. It also shows businesses' willingness to provide transparent insights into their services. Companies should mark up their FAQ content with relevant structured data to increase the likelihood of appearing in first-page snippets.
Featured snippets have seen greater fluctuations, with sites experiencing surges and drops. As these snippets have the potential to attract a lot of organic traffic, this has had a major impact on some businesses.
The Rise of Video
Malte Landwehr, Head of SEO at idealo, has cross-referenced data since the core update. As a result, he has observed core trends in video and search-intent marketing.
The increasing popularity and effectiveness of video don’t come as a surprise. Social media platforms like TikTok have led the charge into more video-focused platforms, with other social media quickly following. Bite-sized video content is now a vital marketing strategy, and the medium is becoming increasingly SEO friendly. YouTube videos allow users to structure labelled sections into their videos, for example, to create easily readable headlines.
Landwehr said the video website’s traffic improved 25% since the core update in May.
Context and Relevancy
In the past, websites could boost their traffic by stuffing content with prevalent keywords. As a result, search engines would pick up sites with a high quantity of keywords, even if the relevancy of the articles was minimal and the context revealed little valuable information.
This has changed. The May 2022 update attempts to further reign in sites that benefit from keyword stuffing. In addition, Google is getting smarter at recognizing context and associating synonyms with keywords. As such, it can tell if an article is actually covering a topic successfully.
The key takeaway for businesses is to focus on Quality over Quantity. Content creators should avoid publishing poorly thought-out or badly organized pieces. Instead, each new content should match a search intent and answer users’ questions expertly.
How Businesses Should React
After every broad core update, businesses may experience drops or gains in their traffic and search engine rankings. But, according to the search engine giant, companies must recognize these changes as natural. As a result, there is no need to hurry to fix elements of their site where nothing might be broken.
At NHANCE Digital, what we believe in is that one should adhere to the guidelines of Google to achieve the best results. For example, the flow of content in a blog should be natural and shouldn’t read as if keywords are just stuffed having no relevance to the topic on which the blog is written.
Sites that perform poorly after a core update likely have nothing wrong with them. They do not violate Google’s webmaster guidelines and have not been penalized. Google’s core updates don’t target individual sites or pages. Instead, they change how the system ranks pages overall. The search engine’s objective is to reward high-quality content that may have been underperforming. Content that answers user questions expertly and is well-organized should find that changes benefit them.
Sites that have been performing well and are dropping down the search engine results may simply be outperformed by more deserving content. Google’s advice with this core update is not to look for a fix. Instead, site owners should continue to optimize their content by referring to older advice.
About NHANCE Digital
NHANCE Digital is a social media and digital marketing agency excelling in Search Engine Optimization. After its founding in 2009, the UK firm has expanded into a marketing company with a global presence. Its clients span all of Europe and North America. NHANCE Digital provides 360-degree services to businesses. Its services range from Website Designing to reputation management, Social Media Marketing and Search Engine Optimization (SEO). In the wake of the most recent Google broad core update, they assist clients in optimizing their content. NHANCE Digital helps establish authority in your niche.
Nirali Pandya
Nhance Digital
+44 1273 921401
info@nhancedigital.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Web Development | SEO | Paid Campaigns | Social Media Marketing