610Music Unveils Sponsorship Of The 6th edition The Western Music Awards

610Music Unveils Sponsorship Of The 6th edition of The Western Music Awards on July 9th, 2022. A total of 30 categories were unveiled by the organizers.

My interest in sponsoring the awards stems from my policy to grow with a brand... I see the potential of the Western Music Awards and I think it’ll be a wise decision for any investor.”
— Kofi Sonny, the CEO of 610Music

ACCRA, GHANA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nominees of the 6th edition of the prestigious Western Music Awards have been unveiled by Westline Entertainment, organizers of the annual Western and Western North based music awards.

At a colourful nominees unveiling ceremony at the Anaji Choicemart in Takoradi on Saturday, 9th July, 2022 a total of 30 categories were unveiled by the organizers. In addition to the nominees unveiling was the announcement of 610Music, a California based record label which is also an affiliate of Universal Music as the official headline sponsor for the 2022 edition of the Western Music Awards.

The event which was on strictly by invitation attendance had Musicians, Creative Arts and Media Personalities from Ghana as well as industry players from the region gracing the occasion.

The full list of nominees for this year’s 610Music Western Music Awards are:

Afropop Song

1. Afezi Perry ​​– Susu
2. 4mula Energy​ – Eeeeiii
3. Kweysi swat ​ – Ekye
4. Olushola ​​- Thomas
5. Fameye ​​- Praise
6. Dopenation​​ – Today

Album/EP

1. Reskew​​ – Sovereignty
2. Tray Zee​​ – Harvest
3. Dopenation ​​- Atta
4. Tycuun​​ – Success Under Construction

Artiste of The Year

1. Keche
2. Aya RamzyB
3. Ayesem
4. Fameye
5. Dopention

Best Blogger/ Promoter

1. Ghvibes.net
2. Alltunezgh.com
3. Tunesafrik.com
4. Halmblog.com
5. Starclickgh.com
6. Alltymsgh.net

Brass Band

1. Nothing late
2. Evergreen
3. Rhythm 360
4. De Pundit
5. Blue Scout

Collaboration

1. Ayesem one ​- One sin ft. kwaysi Swat
2. Keche ​​ – Good Mood ft. Fameye
3. Reign Godz ​​- don’t try me ft. kofi jamar & harper j
4. Nero X ​​- Shama ft. Kweku Darlington
5. Dopenation ​​– Zenabu ft. Dancegodlyod
6. Evidends ​​– Saturday Night ft. Ayesem

Entertainment Show

1. Y-entertainment Podium ​​- Macall Mensah – Y fm
2. Entertainment Review ​​- Connect Fm – AtoKwamina Otoo D’gem
3. Showbiz Extra ​​​- Waibe YB – OwassFm
4. Ahosepe review ​​​- Sammy De Freshboy- fox fm

Ghanaian Song

1. Mr. Drew​​​ – Mood
2. Black Sherif ​​- Second Sermon
3. Kuami Eugene​​ – Dollar On You
4. Fameye​​​ – Praise
5. Ohemaa Mercy ​​- Ote Me Mu ft. MOG
6. Okyeame Kwame​​ – Yeeko ft. KuamiEugene
7. Gyakie​​​ – Forever (rmx) ft. Omah Lay
8. Darkovibes ​​​– Je M’appele ft. Divido
9. Sefa ​​​​– Echoke
10. Kwame Yogt ​​– Biibi Besi ft. KuamiEugene

Gospel Artiste

1. El Manuel
2. Navah
3. KDM
4. Rhoda Offei
5. Ewuraba Eesi

Gospel Song

1. EL Manuel ​​- Yesu Din ft. J-Josh
2. KDM​​​ – Sin
3. Isaac k Dentu ​- Your Grace
4. Rhoda Offei ​- Maye Kasa
5. Ewuraba Eesi ​- The Grace ft. Nero X
6. Vincent Nyarko​ – Kyere Me Kwan ft. Naf Kassi

Group

1. Westside Gang
2. Keche
3. Anlo Soldiers
4. Dopenation

Highlife Artiste

1. Afezi Perry
2. AK Difaya
3. Kweysi Swat
4. Naf Kassi
5. Qwesi Flex
6. Fameye

Highlife Song

1. Adwen K​​ – Tom & Jerry
2. AK difaya ​​- Too Heavy
3. Naana Blu​ ​- Nam Pa
4. Kweysi Swat ​– In Your Hands
5. Naf Kassi ​​- Obra

Hiplife Artiste

1. Westside Gang
2. Keche
3. Aya RamzyB
4. Snow B
5. Tray Zee

Hiplife Song

1. Keche ​​- Good Mood ft. Fameye
2. Aya RamzyB​ – Jawulay ft. Lennon
3. Success Wan​ – Pum Pum ft. Nero X
4. Evidens​​ – Saturday Night. Ft. Ayesem
5. Afezi Perry ​​- Snake Underground
6. Bobo Dada Bee​ – Logoligi

Hiphop Artiste

1. Origee ​​- P3 Sika
2. Nemisis Loso ​- One Day
3. Ayesem ​​- You Go Wound
4. Bobo Dada Bee​ – Skare Dem
5. Reign Godz​​ – Don’t Try Me

Hiphop Song

1. Ayesem ​​- State of Mind
2. Dhisway​​ – Pentacles
3. Bobo Dada bee ​- Skare Dem
4. Kojo Wadosty ​– Anthem
5. Reign Godz ​​- Don’t Try Me ft. Millon Reggie & Harper J

Music Video

1. Canor ​​- African Women
2. Vinswag​​ – Dawg Me
3. Braa Owens​​ – Indebted
4. KDM ​​- Wo Yie
5. Naana Blu ​​- Nam Pa
6. Dopenation ​​– Today
7. Ewuraba Eesi ​– The Grace ft. Nero X
8. Westside Gang ​– Jealousy ft. Mr Drew
9. Ayesem ​​– One Sin ft. Kweysi Swat
10. Nemisis Loso​ – One Day ft. Kofi Jamar & Whistle

New Artiste

1. Mykford
2. Ruth Ackaah-Gyasi
3. Mojae
4. Janaya X
5. Success Wan
6. Dhisway
7. Amoako Belo
8. Yaw Jus
Producer

1. Bodybeatz
2. Willisbeatz
3. Jakebeatz
4. Dopenation

Radio DJ

1. Dj Wasty Kay​ – Ahoto Fm
2. Dj Cash ​​– Skyypower Fm
3. Dj Ixman ​​– Best Fm
4. Dj Storm​​ – Beach Fm
5. Mr X ​​​– Ahobrasee Fm
6. Dj Kenya​​ – Owass Fm

Rapper

1. Aziz Havoc ​​– Nyame
2. Ayesem​​ – State of Mind
3. Origee ​​- Governor
4. Bobo Dada Bee ​- Skare Dem

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste

1. Betterdays Gad
2. Nyame B
3. Neffgee

Reggae/Dancehall Song

1. Betterdays Gad ​ – Rich forever
2. Naana Blu​​ – Dream Boy
3. Kweysi Swat ​- Thinking Aloud
4. Skibrain ​​– Dondoo
5. Nero x ​​– Shame ft. Kweku Darlington
6. Nyame B​​ – No More Bad Company ft. Devlon Strap

Regional song

1. Aya RamzyB ​– Jawulay ft. Lennon
2. Evidens ​​- Saturday Night ft. Ayesem
3. Chichiz ​​- Morning Devotion
4. Ewuraba Eesi ​- The Grace ft. Nero X
5. Fameye​​ – Praise
6. Dopenation​​ – Today

Song Writer

1. Ayesem​​ – One Sin ft. Kweysi Swat
2. Chichiz​ ​– Morining Devotion
3. Kweysi Swat ​– Thinking Aloud
4. Fameye ​​– Praise
5. Kweysi Swat ​– In Your Hands

Urban Gospel Song

1. Mykford​ – M’adze Nyina
2. EL Manuel ​- Yesu Din J-Josh
3. Chichiz ​- Morning Devotion
4. Navah ​– After You Na You

Western Diaspora

1. Kay Bryn
2. Manni B
3. FnF
4. Navah
5. Itzneeded

