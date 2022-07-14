Supply Chain Analytics Market Provides an In-depth Industry Analysis with Current Trends, 2027

Supply Chain Analytics Market Growth

Lack of skilled IT staff and inaccuracies in data are anticipated to restrict the market growth.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in need of improving operational and supply chain efficiencies, rise in adoption of Big Data technologies, and supporting initiatives by transportation & logistics for Big Data projects fuel the growth of the global supply chain analytics market.

On the other hand, inaccuracies in data and lack of skilled IT staff hamper the market growth. Moreover, growth in awareness for benefits associated with supply chain analytics and rise in demand for cloud-based supply chain analytics solution are expected to usher a plethora of opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 269 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2489

Impact of Covid-19 on Supply Chain Analytics Market:

• The demand for supply chain analytics has increased across various industries during the Covid-19 outbreak.

• In addition, the demand for supply chain analytics is expected to hike post-pandemic as well, owing to the fact that it would enable the companies to examine business continuity scenarios.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global supply chain analytics market was pegged at $4.53 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $16.82 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The global supply chain analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

Based on component, the software segment dominated the market with the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share of the global supply chain analytics market, and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. At the same time, the services segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2027.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2489

Based on industry vertical, the retail and consumer goods segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, with more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2027. On the other hand, the automotive segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period.

The global supply chain analytics market is studied across various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, LAMEA, and Europe. The market across North America, accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue, with two-fifths of the total market share in 2019. Nevertheless, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 20.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The key players operating in the global supply chain analytics market analysis include Oracle, SAP SE, IBM, SAS Institute, Microstrategy, Tableau, Qlik, Infor Inc., Kinaxis Inc., and Manhattan Associates.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2489

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• This study includes the analytical depiction of the global supply chain analytics market forecast and trends to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and supply chain analytics market opportunity.

• The current market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the supply chain analytics industry.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the global market.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Reports:

1. Supply Chain Management BPO Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

