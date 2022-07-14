Clientron introduces the innovative mechanical design - Easy Access M.2 SSD for POS System
Clientron's innovative mechanical design Easy Access M.2 SSD with dual storage slots for NVMe and SATA SSD drives makes it easy to utilize your POS storage.
Clientron's innovative mechanical design Easy Access M.2 SSD with dual storage slots for NVMe and SATA SSD drives makes it easy to utilize your POS storage.”NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As technology evolves, storage is getting slimmer and capacity is rapidly increasing. Storage is one of the key elements of a POS system, and customers always demand higher capacity and smaller size while retaining the flexibility to expand storage in the future. Clientron's innovative mechanical design Easy Access M.2 SSD with dual storage slots for NVMe and SATA SSD drives makes it easy to utilize your storage.
— Clientron Corp.
The Easy Access M.2 SSD design allows you to replace the M.2 SSD drive without disassembling the entire POS terminal; therefore, users can easily upgrade or replace the drive themselves. M.2 is the term that describes the form factor, so you can get M.2 drives that use either SATA or NVMe connection protocols. The Easy Access M.2 SSD is compatible with SATA and NVMe, possibly covering all SSD connection standards, and you can also move the screw in the middle of the tray to install a 2242 or 2280 size SSD drive in the POS terminal.
A POS system not only simplifies the transaction process, but also helps you manage inventory and analyze sales trends, so it stores a huge amount of data such as inventory, transactions, memberships, and everything about your customers. The Easy Access M.2 SSD offers two storage slots for maximum storage of up to 1TB, enough to handle all your business data. In addition, the mechanical design of the Easy Access M.2 SSD tray maximizes the data transfer speed of the PCI-e interface, enabling the POS system to process data faster than HDD or SATA drives.
Clientron's commitment to providing user-friendly products led to the invention of the Easy Access M.2 SSD featuring high compatibility and flexibility. The latest model, PT2700, is the first POS system designed with Easy Access M.2 SSD, becoming one of the best-selling products in the POS market.
If you need more information on Easy Access M.2 SSD design. Please visit PT2700 product: https://www.clientron.com/en/goods.php?act=view&no=76
We also offer an Easy Access HDD POS system. Please visit PT2000 product: https://www.clientron.com/en/goods.php?act=view&no=54
About Clientron
For over 35 years, Clientron has designed kiosks and POS for system integrators around the world. We help you get your project from conception to the storefront quicker and easier while providing second-to-none after-sales support.
Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated to providing highly integrated embedded solutions to our clients worldwide. With more than 35 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and after-sales service, Clientron offers high-quality and technology-leading solutions, including POS, Kiosk, Thin Client, and Automotive Electronics. Clientron commits to continue providing engineering excellence towards innovative solutions and the best services to global partners and customers. Visit us at www.clientron.com.
Hazel Yang
Clientron Corp.
+886 2 2698 7068
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn