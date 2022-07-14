Updated FmPro Migrator 9.61 Enhances Visual FoxPro and FileMaker Pro Table Consolidation Conversions

FmPro Migrator Server App Builder Icon Visual FoxPro Code Converter FmPro Migrator Table Consolidation - Rebuild Screenshot

FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition 9.61 has been enhanced with Visual FoxPro, and overall GUI improvements.

Visual FoxPro developers can move their legacy 32-bit apps into modern 64-bit development environments with FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition.” — David Simpson

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- .com Solutions Inc. announces an update of the Visual FoxPro conversion feature in FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition. This feature supports the complete conversion of Visual FoxPro projects into several different 64-bit development development environments.

64-bit conversion options within FmPro Migrator include: FileMaker Pro, LiveCode, Microsoft Access, PHP/MySQL, .NET and FmPro Migrator Server App Builder cloud hosted applications.

FmPro Migrator 9.61 simplifies the conversion of Visual FoxPro DBF files into FileMaker Pro tables as part of the Visual FoxPro Conversion Conversion feature. When clicking the Copy All Tables to Clipboard button, the Destination DB fields are created, in preparation for an immediate data transfer. Therefore it is no longer necessary to click the Create Table button, if performing a FoxPro to FileMaker conversion. All of the tables are instantly created by pasting the tables into the FileMaker Manage Tables window.

Overall GUI enhancements useful for all conversion projects include a new View menu. Having a separate resizable window makes it easier to work with large projects containing thousands of individual objects.

Each View menu item opens a new window for Tables, Relationships, TOs, Value Lists, Custom Functions, Scripts or Layouts (Forms/Reports). Each of these new windows display more records and enable resizing the text of the list field using the Command/Control +, - or 0 keys on the keyboard or buttons at the top of the window.

Keyboard arrow keys are also recognized for scrolling thru records.

FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition 9.61 enhancements include:

* Visual FoxPro DBF Conversion - Simplifies the process of copying tables into FileMaker Pro databases.

* Visual FoxPro Conversion - Fixes a cosmetic issue with the Source/Destination field labels on the main FmPro Migrator window.

* View Menu - Opens a new resizable window for Tables, Relationships, TOs, Value Lists, Custom Functions, Scripts or Layouts (Forms/Reports).

* Arrow Keys - Lists of objects can now be navigated via keyboard with arrow keys.

* Search and Replace Layouts - Table Consolidation projects can now use the Search and Replace Layout objects feature.

* Fixed an issue with the Table Details window not being displayed when double-clicking on a table.

* Fixed an issue with license key validation errors to the web server.

Pricing and Availability:

FmPro Migrator (including Developer Edition and Platinum Edition features) is priced at ($99) per developer, and is available immediately.

Founded in 1999 by David Simpson in Sunny California, .com Solutions Inc. develops multi-platform graphical applications supporting FileMaker Pro, SQLite, Oracle, MySQL, Access, SQL Server, Sybase, DB2, PostgreSQL, VB6, LiveCode and Visual FoxPro developers. FmPro Script Diff, compares and edits FileMaker Pro scripts. SQLite Diff compares SQLite database schema and data. Copyright (C) 1999-2022 .com Solutions Inc. All Rights Reserved. FileMaker is a registered trademark of FileMaker, Inc. - An Apple Subsidiary. Apple, the Apple logo and macOS platforms are trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.